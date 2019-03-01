In Brett Ballard’s two years as head coach, the Washburn men have established themselves as the second-best team in the conference, and perhaps even the region, but Northwest Missouri State remains the one opponent they’re unable to overthrow.

After four head-to-head losses by eight points or fewer in Ballard’s tenure, the Bearcats blew Thursday’s game open in the second half. The lead peaked at 29 in a 72-49 Ichabod loss, the team’s most lopsided since 2015.

The Bearcats (29-0, 19-0 MIAA), once again ranked No. 1 in the country, finished the regular season unbeaten and are the only team ahead of WU (21-6, 14-4) in the regional rankings. They strengthened their grip on the top spot, jumping out to a 14-4 lead as WU started 1 for 12 from the field.

The Ichabods kept pace for the rest of the half, cutting the margin to six points on a Tyler Geiman 3-pointer 1:40 before halftime. But a 35-26 halftime margin more than tripled when Northwest went on a 24-4 run to make it 70-41 with four minutes remaining.

“It’s an elite team and elite program, and they’ve got things rolling over there,” Ballard said. “There’s a reason they haven’t lost this year. That was a butt kicking, there’s no other way to put it.”

Jalen Lewis, who led WU with 13 points off the bench, scored a layup that made it 46-37 with 13 minutes left, but that’s when the Bearcats’ decisive run began. Joey Witthus scored nine of his game-high 19 points during the stretch of eight-plus minutes when WU shot 1 of 7 and Northwest made 6 of 8.

“Give them a lot of credit,” Ballard said. “They had some momentum going when they went on that run with 12 minutes left. It kind of got out of hand when they got going offensively. Other than that little spurt, we guarded them decent, but they can score in lots of different ways, so you’ve got to pick your poison.”

Three other Bearcat starters joined Witthus in double figures. Ryan Hawkins added 18 points, Ryan Welty 14 and Manhattan product Trevor Hudgins 11.

David Salach scored 11 for WU, and Tyas Martin had 10, but nobody else scored more than five, and the Ichabods shot 16 of 56 as a team.

“They were great defensively,” Ballard said of Northwest. “We knew that coming in. I thought it was a lot of things: We missed some around the rim early we needed to finish, then we didn’t shoot the ball great either.”

Good news for WU came in the minutes following the blowout, as Missouri Southern also lost, leaving the Ichabods alone in second place of the MIAA with a game to play. WU gets an opportunity to bounce back quickly, hosting Missouri Western at 3 p.m. Saturday in the home finale for a core of standout seniors that includes starters Martin, Salach and Javion Blake.