The three-pointer was working early for the Colby Eagles, and a 20-point fourth quarter was almost enough, but Cimarron worked its way to a 46-43 victory to move on to Saturday’s Class 3A sub-state finals at Southwestern Heights.

Leading 37-23 early in the final quarter, the Bluejays saw its lead slip as Colby scored on eight of its last nine possessions, but Cimarron had enough of an answer to withstand the charge and will face Scott City Saturday for a shot at the state tournament

Hallie Vaughn and Brittany Foss scored all 12 of Colby’s first-quarter points on three-pointers, but the Bluejays tied them at 12 to end the first quarter.

The Colby offense went cold in the second as the ‘Jays built a 20-15 lead late in the half, until Vaughn drained her fourth trey to cut the lead to 20-18 at intermission.

Cimarron took advantage of more cold Colby shooting in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 13-4, holding Colby to just 1-for-10 shooting.

Midway into the final period, Colby scored on five of six possessions, with Vaughn hitting her fifth trey to cut the lead to 42-36.

Following a timeout, Cimarron missed two chances and Colby’s Mackenzie Dodson converted an offensive rebound to cut the lead to four.

Taylor Jantz answered with two bonus free throws to give the Jays a 44-38 with 1:34 to play.

Kennedy Stanley responded with her seventh points of the quarter to cut the lead to four and Clara Bartlett hit 1-of-2 free throws to increase the lead to five.

Emma Curry hit a three with 28 seconds to go, cutting the lead to 45-43, Colby’s seventh consecutive basket.

Kacie Coast stepped to the line for two free throws and buried one to make it a three-point game.

Curry took an NBA trey and missed but was fouled. She missed the first two and intentionally missed the next, hoping for a rebound and put back for a three, but Clara Bartlett grabbed the rebound and sealed the win.

Colby put up 48 shots and made 15, but the Eagles were 8 for 25 from beyond the arc. They were also 5 of 10 from the line.

Cimarron, on the other hand, was 0 of 5 from 3-point range, but the Bluejays were 16-of-38 overall from the floor, and the difference was hitting 15 of their 26 free throws.

“That’s a good win,” coach Eli Applegate said in a radio interview following the game. “The girls stepped up. That’s a good win against a good team.”

With Colby hitting big from the outside with five 3-pointers and just one inside field goal, Applegate had his team extend their zone defense in the second half and force the Eagles to move in.

“It seemed like all they were doing was hitting threes, so we wanted to chase them off the line,” he said, and it seemed to work.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Scott City, to whom they lost 61-54 a month ago, Applegate knows his team will have to bring it all Saturday.

“They’re a good team, and we’re going to have to play well,” he said. “We’re going to need everybody on our bench to step up in big moments to knock a team off like Scott City.”

The game is set for 6 p.m., but officials will decide Friday about moving up the start time depending on predicted weather moving in.