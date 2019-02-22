In the final game of this year’s regular season, the Dodge City Red Demons girls basketball team outshot the Hays Indians, but 10 extra turnovers and the 20 extra points Hays got off of them were just too much for the Red Demons to overcome.

The Indians beat the Red Demons 56-49 Thursday night.

The Red Demons shot 42.2 percent from the field compared to 37.8 percent by the Indians, but committed 36 turnovers, while the Indians committed 26.

Hays finished with 29 points off turnovers. Dodge City finished with just 9.

Dodge City sophomore Kisa Unruh led the game in scoring, recording 20 points. Among them were six 3-pointers, who of which came late in the fourth quarter as the Red Demons attempted to mount a comeback.

It was not enough. When the Red Demons were forced to foul late in the game, the Indians hit nearly everything from the free-throw line. Overall, the Indians went 19 of 28 from the line.

For Hays, senior Savannah Schneider had a team-high 16 points.

It was the final game of the regular season for the Red Demons. They begin the 6A Sub-State playoffs next Thursday when they head to Manhattan High School to take on the Manhattan Indians.

That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 28.