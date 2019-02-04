In Saturday’s fifth-place effort at the Manhattan Invitational, the Garden City High School boys swimming team garnered eight medalists and four personal record performances.

Host Manhattan took he team title with 479 points, McPherson (465.5), Salina South (309) and Salina Central (205) were the only teams to outpace the Buffaloes 179.5 points. Great Bend finished sixth with 165.

The Buffs’ best individual finish was Connor Cupp’s third place in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1 minute, 0.40 seconds. Cupp was also part of the Buffs’ fifth-place 200 medley relay team (1:51.67) and the fifth-place 400 free relay team (2:34.80) — both teams consisted of Cupp and Aaron Schafer, William Keller and Jeremiah Bunce).

Posting a personal record time and finishing fifth in the 200 free was Nathaniel Hubbard (2:10.12), who also posted a PR in the 100 free (56.62), taking 10th in that event. Schafer medaled in the 100 free, finishing sixth in 55.16 seconds.

Also medaling were Keller in the 50 free (eighth, 24.68) and 100 fly (eighth, 1:03.10), and Schafer in the 100 breaststroke (fifth, 1:10.22).

Setting personal records in the 500 free were Joel Contrarez (6:23.87) and Austin Morren (6:41.59), GCHS head coach Brian Watkins said. The duo finished 13th and 16th, respectively.

“I think this team is really starting to gel and We are feeling pretty good going in to WAC,” Watkins said. “We are still shooting for a couple state times and hope that we can hit them in Hays on Thursday.”

———

Manhattan Invitational

Saturday

Team top five (of 16 teams)

1. Manhattan 479 points; 2. McPherson 465.5; 3. Salina South 309; 4. Salina Central 205; Garden City 179.5.

Garden City Medalists

200 Medley Relay: 5. GCHS (Cupp, Schafer, Keller, Bunce), 1:51.67.

200 Free: 5. Hubbard 2:10.12.

50 Free: 8. Keller 24.68.

100 Fly: 3. Cupp 1:00.40; 8. Keller 1:03.10.

100 Free: 6. Schafer 55.16.

100 Breast: 5. Schafer 1:10.22.

400 Free Relay: 5. GCHS (Keller, Cupp, Bunce, Schafer) 2:46.80.