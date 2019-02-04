The Garden City Community College softball team suffered a pair of losses to open its season Saturday at Otero, Colo.

In the first game, the Broncbusters took an early 1-0 lead on Sydney Odle’s home run in the third. But after no runs through four innings off Buster starting pitcher Ariel Denney, Otero scored three in the fifth to take the lead.

The Busters cut that to 3-2 on Madison Brasher’s RBI single in the sixth, before Otero broke it open with four more runs in the bottom half of the inning to seal the 7-2 win.

In the nightcap, Otero’s offense continued to click, racking up 18 hits to rout the Busters, 17-6.

The Buster offense did get a home run from Kaylee Rogers and doubles from Brasher and Devin Hernandez, but it was not enough to keep up with Otero.

The Busters now await their home opener at 1 p.m. Friday, when Hesston visits.