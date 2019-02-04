Only an extra-inning, 6-5 loss, stopped the Garden City Community College baseball team from securing a sweep of a four-game weekend series at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., to open the season.

That loss came in the series finale, forcing the Broncbusters to settle for the series win, winning three of the four games. The Busters won the season opener, 14-4, in a run-rule shortened five-inning game on Friday, before holding off a late Northeastern rally for a 12-9 win in Friday’s nightcap.

On Saturday, the Busters again recorded a run-rule shortened win, this time 14-3, to open the day. But in the nightcap, after the Busters took an early lead, Northeastern rallied for three runs in the seventh to tie it at 5, and eventually send it into extra innings.

Northeastern eventually avoided the sweep by loading the bases and then getting a hit-by-pitch to score the walk-off run.

In Friday’s opener, Eric Heiman tossed the five-inning complete game, striking out six and recording the win. The offense racked up seven hits and eight walks, while Jake Barber, Brenden Anderson, Dakota Finley and Darrian Escobar-Winter each recorded a pair of RBIs.

Escobar-Winter hit the Busters’ lone home run.

In Friday’s nightcap, Jordan Yates got the start and went three scoreless innings, before conceding to the bullpen. Connery O’Donnell and Paxton Robinson combined to give up nine runs in three innings. But the Busters’ offense had built up enough of a cushion to hold off Northeastern. Sean Klein went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs, and Corbin Truslow also hit a home run and had two RBIs to lead the attack.

In Saturday’s opener, starting pitcher Malachi Crone went four innings, giving up three runs and striking out six, while the offense racked up 17 hits, led by Truslow’s 2-for-4 effort with four RBIs. He doubled and hit his second home run of the season. Damian Acosta also homered.

Jacob Douglas pitched five solid innings, giving up two runs and striking out four, in Saturday’s nightcap, helping the Busters take a 5-2 lead going into the seventh inning. But Northeastern rallied and won it from there.

Truslow hit his third home run of the series in the loss.