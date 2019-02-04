Heading into the championship match of Saturday’s Campus Invitational, Garden City head bowling coach Kip Nichols knew his girls team was probably too far behind of host Campus to win the tournament — which was six matches of two baker format games each.

But the Buffaloes could accomplish one thing.

“I want you to beat them (one game), and beat them outright,” Nichols said he told the team. “I want them to know you’re for real, and you’re coming for them.”

Campus was indeed too far in front in overall pins for the Buffs to catch them, but the Buffs dominated the first game of the baker format pair of games, racking up a 245 game to beat the Colts by 56 pins. The Buffs dropped the second and final game to Campus, splitting the bonus points for winning games and maintaining their second-place position in the standings. Campus won, finishing 151 pins in front of the Buffs girls.

“They definitely got Campus’ attention,” Nichols said.

The Buffs lost just two games all day, sweeping Mulvane, Eisenhower, Circle and Maize, while losing a game to both Wichita Northwest and Campus.

On the boys side, the Buffs finished third as a team, but also downed Wichita Northwest, the one squad Nichols said he really wanted his team to beat.

“If there’s any match I want to win, it’s vs. Wichita Northwest,” Nichols said he told his team.

Sure enough, after splitting against each of Mulvane, Eisenhower and Circle, the Buffs swept Northwest (245-183 and 195-180) en route to the third-place finish overall.

“That told me about how much heart they have,” Nichols said.

The boys finished their tournament by splitting with Maize and Eisenhower again in the final match.

Now, the two teams place their attention on Tuesday’s home match vs. WAC rival Great Bend at Garden Bowl.

“Our girls have a 12-point lead going into next week’s conference tournament, and the boys are trailing by 17 points,” Nichols said.

That means Tuesday’s match and Thursday’s match at Dodge City can go a long way in securing the WAC title for the girls, and getting the boys within striking distance.