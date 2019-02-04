Best of Kansas Preps state high school basketball rankings

Even as the wins piled up this season, Maize South girls' coach Ben Hamilton heard the doubters.

"A lot of people were saying going into (the El Dorado) tournament we hadn't really played anybody," Hamilton said.

That sentiment no longer fits the Mavericks. After demolishing Class 6A Mill Valley 67-17 in the championship of the El Dorado Invitational, Maize South picked up a pair of marquee victories last week to improve to 14-0 and move to No. 4 in the Best of Kansas Preps Class 5A rankings.

Maize South started last week with a 48-39 win over then unbeaten and No. 4 Goddard and capped an impressive three-game stretch with a come-from-behind 54-47 win over No. 1 Maize.

"Those were big wins for us without a doubt," Hamilton said. "I'm extremely proud of the way the girls have just continued to stay focused. We've played some high quality competition and they've stayed the course we've been on and taken care of business."

The win over Maize — a game the Mavericks trailed by as much as seven in the fourth quarter before rallying for the seven-point win — was the first in program history over their cross-town rivals. It also broke the Mavericks' single-season record for wins.

Maize South was just 8-13 last season, but Hamilton felt things would turn around this year. The Mavericks returned three starters led by Lauren Johnson (15.3 ppg) and Katie Wagner (14.5 ppg, 11.5 rpg) and 90 percent of their scoring.

The prospects got even better when Lexi Snodgrass transferred in from Wichita Northwest and Zayda Perez came in from Valley Center.

"We knew we were going to be pretty decent with what we had coming back," Hamilton said. "You add two high-caliber players to the mix and think there's a chance to be pretty special if everything can come together like you think it can. You don't know how everyone will accept their roles, but the fact that we're 14-0 shows these girls have put winning above everything else."

Aquinas returned to the No. 1 spot in Class 5A girls, replacing Maize, which dropped to No. 5. McPherson moved up a spot to No. 2 and Wichita Heights went from No. 5 to 3.

Only two other girls classifications saw movement. Hesston's win over Haven vaulted the Swathers into the Class 3A rankings at No. 3 with Haven dropping from No. 2 to 5 and.

In Class 2A Jefferson North's win over No. 2 Jackson Heights moved the Chargers up from No. 4 to No. 3 with Wabaunsee moving up to No. 2 and Heights dropping to No. 4.

The No. 1 in five of the six classes remained the same — Derby (6A), Miege (4A), Nemaha Central (3A), Garden Plain (2A) and Central Plains (1A). Central Plains won its 100th straight game last week becoming just the second team in state history to accomplish that feat (Hoxie won 107 straight from 2012-2016)

All six boys No. 1s held onto their top spots — Blue Valley Northwest (6A), Maize (5A), Wichita Trinity (4A), Santa Fe Trail (3A), Hoxie (2A) and Central Plains (1A).

The biggest movement in the boys rankings came in 5A where Basehor-Linwood and Bonner Springs moved into the top five replacing Arkansas City and Pittsburg. In Class 6A, Olathe North's win over Lawrence dropped the Lions from No. 2 to 4 with Washburn Rural taking over at No. 2 and North at No. 3.

Best of Kansas Preps state high school basketball rankings

BOYS SUPER 10

Team;Record

1. Blue Valley Northwest (1);14-1

2. Washburn Rural (3);14-0

3. Maize (4);14-0

4. Andover Central (5);13-1

5. Wichita Heights (6);13-2

6. Olathe North (9);12-2

7. Lawrence (2);11-2

8. Topeka High (8);12-2

9. Basehor-Linwood (NR);11-2

10. Wichita Southeast (NR);13-2

6A BOYS



Team;Record

1. Blue Valley Northwest (1);14-1

2. Washburn Rural (3);14-0

3. Olathe North (5);12-2

4. Lawrence (2);11-2

5. Topeka High (4);12-2

Others — Campus 11-3, Free State 9-3, Garden City 11-4, KC-Harmon 10-3, Olathe East 9-5, SM South 12-3, Wichita Southeast 13-2.

5A BOYS



Team;Record

1. Maize (1);14-0

2. Andover Central (2);13-1

3. Wichita Heights (3);13-2

4. Basehor-Linwood (NR); 11-2

5. Bonner Springs (NR);13-2

Others — Arkansas City 11-3, Carroll 11-5, Emporia 9-5, Maize South 10-4, McPherson 10-4, Pittsburg 11-3, Salina Central 10-4, St. James Academy 9-4.

4A BOYS



Team;Record

1. Wichita Trinity (1);14-1

2. Miege (2);12-2

3. Piper (3);12-3

4. Andale (4);12-2

5. Chapman (5);13-2

Others — Abilene 11-3, Anderson County 9-4, Augusta 10-4, Independence 10-5, Parsons 10-5.

3A BOYS



Team;Record

1. Santa Fe Trail (1);14-0

2. Beloit (3);14-1

3. Maur Hill-Mt. Academy (4)13-0

4. Phillipsburg (5);13-2

5. Girard (2);12-2

Others — Baxter Springs 12-3, Belle Plaine 11-4, Cheney 12-3, Kingman 12-3, Nemaha Central 11-4, Perry-Lecompton 13-2, Riley County 10-4, Sabetha 10-4, Silver Lake 11-3, St. Marys 10-5.

2A BOYS



Team;Record

1. Hoxie (1);13-1

2. Inman (2);14-1

3. Pratt-Skyline (3);15-1

4. Stanton County (4);13-2

5. Yates Center (5);13-2

Others — Colgan 12-3, Hutchinson Trinity 12-3, Mission Valley 12-3, Ness City 11-3, Northeast-Arma 13-3, Pleasanton 11-4, Sacred Heart 11-4, Seabury 10-4, Syracuse 12-3, Wichita County 11-2.

1A BOYS



Team;Record

1. Central Plains (1);15-0

2. Hanover (3);15-1

3. Osborne (4);15-0

4. South Gray (2);15-1

5. Northern Valley (NR);14-1

Others — Attica 13-3, Beloit-St. John’s 11-3, Berean Academy 11-3, Burlingame 14-2, Caldwell 14-2, Cedar Vale-Dexter 14-2, Lebo 12-3, Rural Vista 12-3, Sharon Springs 13-2, South Central 15-2, St. Francis 11-3, St. John 11-4, Sylvan-Lucas 10-3.





GIRLS SUPER 10



Team;record



1. Derby (1);13-0



2. Miege (2);12-0



3. Washburn Rural (3);14-1



4. Blue Valley North (4);13-1



5. Aquinas (6);10-2



6. KC Piper (7);14-0



7. Central Plains (8);16-0



8. Liberal (9);13-0



9. McPherson (10);13-1



10. Wichita Heights (NR);14-1







6A GIRLS



Team;record



1. Derby (1);13-0



2. Washburn Rural (2);14-1



3. Blue Valley North (3);14-2



4. Liberal (4);13-0



5. Olathe South (5);11-2



Others — Lawrence 8-5, Manhattan 11-4, Mill Valley 12-3, Olathe East 10-4, Olathe North 11-3, Olathe Northwest 10-4, SM Northwest 11-4, Topeka High 13-2, Wichita South 11-5.







5A GIRLS



Team;record



1. Aquinas (2);10-2



2. McPherson (3);13-1



3. Wichita Heights (5);14-1



4. Maize South (NR);14-0



5. Maize (1);12-2



Others — Blue Valley Southwest 12-3, DeSoto 11-3, Goddard 13-1, Hays 10-4, KC Schlagle 9-4.







4A GIRLS



Team;record



1. Miege (1);12-0



2. KC Piper (2);14-0



3. Baldwin (3);12-1



4. Nickerson (4);14-1



5. Circle (5);11-3



Others — Abilene 12-2, Eudora 10-3, Labette County 12-3, Parsons 11-4, Pratt 11-4, Ulysses 11-3, Wellington 10-5.







3A GIRLS



Team;record



1. Nemaha Central (1);14-1



2. Cheney (5);14-1



3. Hesston (NR);13-3



4. Clay Center (3);13-2



5. Haven (2);12-3



Others — Burlington 10-4, Eureka 12-3, Girard 11-3, Halstead 12-3, Jefferson West 12-3, Norton 13-2, Pleasant Ridge 12-2, Royal Valley 10-3, Russell 10-4, Sabetha 12-3, TMP-Marian 11-4, Wellsville 12-2.







2A GIRLS



Team;record



1. Garden Plain (1);12-3



2. Wabaunsee (3);12-2



3. Jefferson North (4);13-2



4. Jackson Heights (2);11-2



5. Inman (5);13-2



Others — Bluestem 12-3, Colgan 12-3, Conway Springs 10-5, Meade 11-5, Sedgwick 10-4, Stanton County 13-2, Sterling 11-4, Syracuse 10-4, Valley Heights 12-4, WaKeeney 12-2, West Elk 12-2.







1A GIRLS



Team;record



1. Central Plains (1);16-0



2. Olpe (2);15-0



3. Rural Vista (3);15-0



4. Frankfort (4);14-1



5. Golden Plains (5);15-0



Others — Argonia 15-1, Beloit-St. John’s 11-2, Centralia 10-5, Chase County 14-2, Cunningham 14-2, Hanover 13-3, Hutch Central Christian 15-1, Otis-Bison 14-2, South Barber 12-4, South Central 15-2, South Gray 12-4, South Haven 12-4, Spearville 13-2, St. Paul 11-3, Thunder Ridge 12-2, Waverly 14-2, Weskan 13-3.