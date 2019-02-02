SCOTT CITY — It was billed to be a battle in Scott City between the Beavers and Hugoton, the top two teams in the Great West Athletic Conference.

And it lived up to its hype as Hugoton retained its grip atop the league with a 79-78 double-overtime win in a Friday night thriller.

“We’ve struggled putting teams away over the last year and a half, and it was good to win a close game,” Hugoton coach CJ Korf said.

The Eagles would get a lead and then a “silly turnover,” he explained, and let the Beavers get back into the game.

“We’ve still got to get over some of those things, but we made plays when we needed to.”

Tied at 65 at the end of regulation, Hugoton opened overtime with a lay-in from Michael Mirabal.

Marshall Faurot picked up his fifth foul driving for a Beaver layup, and Parker Vulgamore fouled out when Mirabal answered with a layup. After sinking the free throw, the Eagles led 70-65.

Brandon Winderlin made a pair of free throws to pull the Beavers within three with just over two minutes to play.

Trying to run some clock, Hugoton turned it over on a double dribble with 1:38 to play, and Hunter Yager tied the game with a long three-pointer, followed by a Joe Evans blocked shot on the other end.

Yager got a rebound and the Beavers controlled the ball with a minute to play, and heh went to the line on Carlos Montiel's third foul, missing the front end of a one-and-one.

Hugoton got the ball back with just under 40 seconds to play, calling time out with 23 seconds to play and again the six seconds left, but two missed shots sent the game into a second overtime.

Yager went to the line for two and sank one, and the Beavers got the rebound leading 71-70, their first lead since late in the third period.

Off a turnover, Hugoton got a three from Jayce Korf, his first score of the night to give Hugoton a 73-71 lead.

Scott City turned it over on its next possession, and Hugoton got a layup from Damian Lewis off a feed from Ivan Valles, taking a 74-71 lead.

On the next possession, Evyan Smith drained a three from the bench corner to close the gap to one point.

On the other end, Montiel followed a miss with a put-back for a 77-74 lead, but a foul put Yager at the line for two, and he drained one.

With 14.5 seconds to play, Hugoton got the ball and a foul, sending Sawyer Harper to the line, and he sank both for a 4-point lead.

Scott City drained a three at the buzzer and the Eagles remained on top of the league with the win.

“In my four years, this is probably the most talented overall team. I’ve had talent 1-through-5, but not 1-through-12, 13, 14 — I’ve got guys that don’t get in the game, but I have confidence in them if I have to get them out there,” he said.

Both Jayce Korf and Harper are sophomores who came up big in the second overtime, he noted, among others.

The Eagles got a lot of second chances in moments most teams would not, Korf added.

“We’re quick. We’re not the biggest team, but one thing I never have to worry about with these guys is playing hard,” he said. “We always have the effort. We don’t always make the best decisions, but you live with that when they play hard.”

Scott City coach Brian Gentry saw his team fall for just the second time in its last 10 games, but it wasn’t through lack of effort.

“Hugoton’s a hard team to guard because they move well without the ball, they back-cut you, they slip screens,” he said. “I thought late, we had some breakdowns that cost us. Obviously, I wanted that to be better, but you have to live with some of the mistakes that are going to happen in games like that.”

But his team battled.

“We had opportunities where we could have just cashed it in, but they kept battling, making shots, making some threes to keep us in there,” Gentry said.

“Coming into the game, we wanted to find out where we were, what do we need to do better against that team,” he added. “We found out tonight what we needed to get better.”

Faurot echoed his coach.

“I don’t think this game showed our true potential, but I think it shows what we’ve been working on the past few weeks,” the senior said. “The post presence, it wasn’t there at the beginning of the season but now we’ve got (Vulgamore and Evans) stepping up huge.”

The first quarter saw two ties and five lead changes, with Hugoton taking a 21-15 lead at the first break, with the Beavers taking a 15-11 at 2:00. But Hugoton answered with four straight field goals, the last two by Montiel.

Montiel continued his scoring streak with four more points to open the second period and give the Eagles a 25-15 lead.

Evans dunk over the defense seemed to spark the Beavers as they scored on seven of their next eight possessions, but Hugoton retained a 38-35 lead at intermission.

Faurot scored an and-one to tie the game early in the third and Evans drained a long three to give Scott City a brief 41-38 lead until Lewis hit his second trey of the game and tie the game for the ninth time.

Three consecutive baskets and the Eagles had retaken the lead until Yager drained a three to tie the game at 47 at the 3:47 mark.

That lead would tie or change three ore times by the end with both teams exchanging threes (two for Scott City and three for the Eagles), with Hugoton leading 57-56 heading into the final period.

Lewis hit a two to open the fourth, but Yager drained his third trey of the game to tie the game at 59 (5:20), but both teams struggled to score over the next two minutes, with the Eagles holding a 64-61 lead.

An over and back call against the Eagles led to a quick Beavers score. A missed three game Hugoton the ball, and with one minute remaining, they called a time out leading by one.

They got to the line and missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Montiel snagged the rebound, got fouled with 26 seconds to play and hit the front end of a double bonus, missing the second.

Scott City got the ball across half court and called a time out with :19.8 to play, down 65-63.

Yager drove the lane, got his shot blocked, but Vulgamore picked it up and laid it in for the tie with 10 seconds to play.

Taking the ball up court, dribbled the ball off his heel, giving Scott City a chance, but Yager's shot from the elbow came up short, sending the game into overtime.

Hugoton got 21 points from Lewis, 18 from Montiel and 16 from Mirabal.

Scott City’s Yager had 25 points, including seven 3-pointers. Faurot added 20.

Hugoton has three games next week, beginning Tuesday against Garden City. Scott City will face Southwestern Heights Tuesday.