After committing a costly turnover in the Garden City High School boys’ basketball team’s loss to Dodge City earlier this week, Carlos Acosta hit was turned out to be the game-winning shot in the Buffaloes’ 41-37 win at Guymon, Okla., Friday.

The host Tigers drew even — for the first time since early in the second quarter — at 30 early in the fourth quarter, before Acosta sunk a two-pointer to put the Buffs back on top.

Near the end of the period, Acosta hit another two-pointer to put the Buffs back up three, and made 3-of-4 free throws late to seal the win without Jarrod Springston, who was out with an ankle injury.

Acosta finished with 12 points on four of 10 from the field, but the most important number was one turnover — adding two assists and five steals. Meanwhile, Azavier Williams had 11 points and Jackson Dirks 10, which was a season-high for Dirks.

The Buffs (10-4) had just nine turnovers all game, recording more assists with 10.

After trailing 8-4 early, Acosta hit a three-pointer to pull the Buffs within one. A couple of exchanged buckets later, Williams put the Buffs on top 11-10 early in the second quarter.

Kelvon Bennett then hit back-to-back buckets for the Buffs, and Dirks added another to make it 17-12.

The Tigers answered with a 5-1 run to close the half and cut the Buffs’ halftime lead to 18-17.

The Buffs began the second half with a 8-2 run, but the Tigers would not go away. The slim lead was held until Nash Kauffman hit a three-pointer to open the fourth quarter to tie it at 30.

But Acosta hit his clutch bucket, and the Buffs never looked back.

Now, the Buffs have no time for rest with re-scheduled games at Hays set for 6 and 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The game had been postponed from Jan. 11.

Garden City girls

Garden City High School’s girls basketball team never slammed the door on the host Guymon, Okla., Tigers on Friday night. The Buffaloes had led by as many as seven late in the third quarter, but that’s as far as they could push it before the Tigers answered back.

And then the Buffs would make small mistakes like failing to foul late when they were not in the bonus, yet. Yet, they were still able to hold off the Tigers for just long enough — with Julie Calzonetti hitting a couple of clutch late free throws — to win, 49-45.

“Some of those little execution things we can shore up in practice,” GCHS head coach Matt Pfeifer said in a post-game radio interview, “like learning to foul when we have a foul to give.”

But they still did just enough to improve to 8-6 overall, despite the Tigers’ Johanna Quintero’s 23-point effort.

The Buffs trailed 21-19 at halftime, in large part because of Quintero, who got to the rim at will for much of the game. But the Buffs did not help themselves with a subpar offense, particularly in an eight-point first quarter.

“The first half, I didn’t think we moved the ball at all,” Pfeifer said. “It was one pass, and then a shot. In the second half, we did a better job of moving the ball around and finding a good shot.”

The Buffs started the second half on a 10-1 run to take a seven-point lead, before the Tigers rallied to make it 29-26. Elyssa Salazar answered with a three-pointer for the Buffs, and Meagan Ballar scored a two-pointer for Guymon.

Felicity Rodriguez answered, and then Taryn Tabor made a free throw to push the lead back to seven, 35-28. But Quintero led a Tigers’ 8-1 run to draw even. The Buffs got another big three, this time from Keyhana Turner, to pull back ahead. The two teams exchanged buckets for the next few minutes, until Macy LeGrange hit a three-pointer for Guymon to cut the Buffs’ lead to 46-45 with 29 seconds remaining.

But the Tigers fouled Calzonetti, who sunk both of her free throws to put the Buffs up three. Quintero missed a two-pointer, and the Tigers fouled Elyssa Salazar, who made a free throw to end it.

Calzonetti finished with 13 points and Salazar had 12 for the Buffs.