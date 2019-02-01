SCOTT CITY — Efficient and effective describes the Scott City girls at home Friday night — at least in the first half.

It wasn't quite as efficient in the second half, but the effort was just as effective as they took out league rival Hugoton, 70-40.

It was also Scott City coach Sarah McCormick's 50th win since taking over the program four years ago.

Scott City held Hugoton to just six points in both the first and fourth quarters.

A dominant first 14 minutes set the tone for the Beavers as they held a 30-12 lead, thanks in part to four straight field goals by Lyndie Rumford to open the second quarter and Amber Latta drained a three, scoring on eight of nine of their possessions.

That followed an opening period in which they held the Eagles to just six points despite being called for seven fouls before the quarter was half finished.

Hugoton finally got on track with just over two minutes to play in the half, scoring nine points (seven by McKenna Hamlin) as the Eagles closed the gap to 34-21 by halftime.

Hamlin cut that gap to eight midway into the third period behind a pair of Hamlin treys, but by quarter's end, the Beavers led by 14 (48-34).

Scott City was up 62-40 with under two minutes to play when both teams wholesale substituted.

Nine Beavers made it into the scoring column, led by Rumford's 23 points (9 of 10 from the line). Latta had 13 and Emily Weathers 10.

Jordyn Beard and Hamlin led the Eagles (4-9, 1-4) with 13 points each.

Scott City won the boards 28-19 and forced 31 Hugoton turnovers while committing 15.