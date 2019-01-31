HAYS — With the regular season wrapping up, Garden City coach Carlos Prieto has seen several of his wrestlers take it up a notch over the last couple weeks.

If the Buffaloes can continue that trend — like they did on Thursday in a dual against Hays High — Prieto will like his team’s chances at making some noise in regionals and state.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” Prieto said. “We’re not done peaking yet. We’ll continue to work the kids hard and work on things we need to improve on, but overall, I like the direction the team is headed right now.”

Despite missing some key pieces, the Buffaloes picked up a 37-24 win over Hays, getting four pins and four wins by decision.

“We did (wrestle well) considering we had some open spots,” Prieto said. “We had to hold some kids out — injuries, too many points. Overall, I thought the kids that we filled in and bumped around — to give us the best possible shot to compete with these guys — worked out.

“I liked the effort of some of the kids I bumped up to varsity. Overall, I’m pretty pleased.”

Hays High had a chance to rally with three matches left after a pin by Davontai Robinson at 182 poinds cut Garden’s lead to 25-21. But the Buffaloes closed the door with pins by 195-pounder Cole Thompson and Alex Rodriguez at 220 pounds.

Garden was open at 113 pounds but started strong with a pin by Diago Hernandez and a major decision (11-2) by Steven Sellers. Josh Janas also pinned his opponent at 138 pounds to give the Buffaloes a 16-9 lead.

Jaden Escamilla (145), Jared Arellano (152) and Jacob Sims (170) took decision victories.

“(Hernandez) continues to get better,” Prieto said. “Jacobs Sims at 170, he’s showing signs that he is getting better toward the end of the season. Hopefully he can turn it around like he did last year; was one match away from placing in the state tournament. Really pleased with him.

“Alex Rodriguez, bumped him up to 220. I knew that kid was giving up 20, 25 pounds and I thought he did a great job.”