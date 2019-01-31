Twice during the baker format games of Thursday’s bowling dual with Liberal, Garden City High School’s Kaden Whitehurst threw the exact balls the Buffaloes needed.

Down in the second game, Whitehurst broke off a spare and then a strike in the 10th frame to send the Buffs to a one-pin win. Then, in the third game, Whitehurst struck out all three in the 10th frame to close out the win, as well, as the Buffs cruised to the dual win, 8-3.

The Buffs girls, meanwhile, continued their WAC dominance, sweeping all 11 points of the dual at Hard Rock Lanes.

“Overall, just a really good performance by both teams,” GCHS head coach Kip Nichols said.

It’s the exact win the boys needed in WAC play, now with 23 points out of a possible 44 through four matches, after just five points in the first two matches of league play.

“On the boys’ side, just a real gutsy performance,” Nichols said.

Not only were the girls dominant, but they broke.a program record for pins in a dual with 2,518 — a record they had just set a few weeks ago at Great Bend.

“I just don’t know how good they are, yet,” Nichols said, “because every time I think I see their best, they end up beating it.”

The girls were led by freshman Holly Bridges otherworldly 711 series (257-239-215), and Angelina Leeper posted a 620 series (203-195-222).

“It’s nice to see Angelina Leeper step up again, so I was happy to see that both as a coach and as a step-dad,” Nichols said.

The girls won all three 10-pin games by more than 300 pins over their Liberal counterparts, which did not manage to break 100 in any of the baker format games, allowing the Buffs the easy sweep.

The boys — who were led by Whitehurst’s 675 in the 10-pin games — had a more difficult time. After winning the first two games, Liberal snuck out the third game, 868-838, to steal those two points.

Liberal then won the first game of the baker format, 177-172, to make the team score 4-3 at that point.

“I just told the boys they’ve got to get it together,” Nichols said. “They can’t give points away like that.”

The Buffs stepped up from there behind Whitehurst’s clutch 10th-frame shots to take the last two points of the baker format games, and then the overall pin fall total, 2,592-2,449.

On Saturday, the Buffs will compete in the Campus Invitational in Wichita.