It was a game of runs — mostly for Garden City — as the Broncbuster women held off Colby Community College for a 72-59 win.

After a slow start, Garden City took advantage of seven Colby turnovers and a five-minute scoring drought to double up the Trojans, 22-11, after one period.

After a 4-0 run to open the second, Colby went almost five minutes again before scoring, but the Busters scored on six of their final eight possessions to grow their lead to 38-22 at intermission.

Deborah Ford and Alyssa Boyce paced the Busters with 10 points each.

Garden City decidedly more active, taking 39 shots and making 14, while Colby was just 9 of 24 from the floor.

The Eagles committed 15 turnovers, resulting in 18 Garden City points.

Trailing 38-22, Colby started the second half on a 17-5 run in just over five minutes, doing it mostly by attacking the basket, cutting the Busters’ lead to just five (43-38) at the 4:21 mark of the third.

Talia Roberts scored six straight points to help the Busters take a 52-44 lead after three, though they were just 5 of 15 from the field that quarter.

Garden City was able to spread the offense when it took a 70-56 lead late in the fourth, holding the Trojans to just one field goal in the final five minutes.

Garden City held on to even its record at 11-11 (6-7 in conference play).

Coach Char Mitchell saw three pretty good quarters from her team, with the poor third spoiling what was an otherwise good performance.

“My biggest thing is, and I preach this to my kids all the time, college basketball is a game of runs,” she said. “Unfortunately it (the third quarter) was an ugly, ugly performance for us and a run for Colby. That was something we definitely talked about in the locker room after the game.”

Leading by 19 at one point with Colby cutting it to four was something they also discussed, Mitchell added.

“I give credit to (my team) for not letting Colby get on top, but we do need to understand, because you don’t want to take away the win from the kids,” she said. “But there’s no way we can play somebody and give that big gap back.”

Her team committed just 11 turnovers while forcing Colby into 21, scoring 22 points from those miscues.

Roberts led the Busters with 20 points. Alyssa Boyce had 16, and Deborah Ford 12.

Sia Williams led Colby (8-13, 3-10) with 13 points.

Garden City will travel to Barton County Saturday.