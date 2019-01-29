ATLANTA — Patrick Mahomes isn't playing in the Super Bowl, but he's still set to arrive in Atlanta later this week for Saturday's NFL Honors ceremony.

Mahomes, 23, is a frontrunner for the league's MVP award, a prestigious nod rarely given to a first-year starter.

But Mahomes is different, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said Tuesday.

"It's rare," Romo said of Mahomes' MVP candidacy. "It reminds me of Dan Marino, I want to say. I think he threw 48 touchdowns in his second year or first year.

"You don't luck your way into that. He's just that talented."

Mahomes, of course, threw for 50 touchdowns and over 5,000 yards in the regular season, becoming just one of three quarterbacks to throw for over 50 touchdowns in a single season. Marino, who threw for 48 touchdowns in 1984 during his first year as a full-time starter, won the MVP award later that year.

As a part of the CBS broadcast team for the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago, Romo had a chance to watch Mahomes throw for 295 yards and three touchdowns against the New England Patriots' defense.

"It's amazing," Romo said of Mahomes' season. "I think you're seeing the future at that position right there. You know, for so many years it was (Tom) Brady and (Peyton) Manning and obviously you had some other special ones, (Drew) Brees and guys, but I think as Brady and now (Aaron) Rodgers, (Ben) Roethlisberger, Brees, I mean, these guys, they get older ... I think you'll see it's been nice this year for the NFL to have the influx of the young quarterback play.

"People are like, 'The ratings are back up,' or whatever — it's the young quarterbacks. The storylines, it's better to watch to watch Steph Curry go against LeBron James than others."

Mahomes comes from a class that also includes such quarterbacks as Houston's DeShaun Watson and Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky — both of whom played in the Pro Bowl with Mahomes last weekend.

Though Mahomes' quarterback class was initially underrated, it's starting to get a little more respect two years after they were drafted.

But Romo said it'll take a few more years to truly determine the long-term viability of those players.

"They're good, talented," Romo said. "It's (their) first year. They're going to evolve and change. They're all going to morph into who they are eventually. What happens is for a few years, some guys jump out ahead, others stay behind. But over the course of seven, eight, nine years, the teams who had great teams aren't going to be quite as dominant. Their team won't be quite as good and others will start to get an influx of talent. You'll get a coach all of sudden that comes in that is talented. Like Sean McVay's style that gives you a chance to improve more.

"So I think you'll see the ebb and flow of all of them go. But you'll also find that they're going to give their teams chances to win every week. When they get collection of talent, or when they get the coaches that give the advantages, then you'll see them win constantly."