SALINA— The MAC Wrestling Club had wrestlers active this past weekend at two different ends of the state as some participated on Saturday in Salina at the Salina Tournament of Champions, while a few wrestlers traveled down to the southeastern part of Kansas to wrestle at the Bulldog Classic Wrestling Tournament in Independence.

In Salina, Treyton Pelnar was the lone MAC participant to bring home a gold medal as he won his 14-under, 95-lbs. division, while his brother Tucker finished third in the 14-under, 105-lbs. division.

Despite only three MAC wrestlers traveling to Independence, they put on a good show as Dalton VanEaton won a gold in his 6-under, 55 lbs. division and Bryson VanEaton scored a silver for second-place in his 10-under, 79 lbs. division. The third MAC wrestler was Colt Harlin competing at 10-under, 95 lbs. and he place fourth.

Next up for the MAC Wrestlers will be the Battle of the Belt Open/Novice Tournament on Saturday, February 2 at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane. This tournament is special in that division champions are awarded a belt for winning and participates come from several surrounding states to compete.

Another note that MAC Wrestling Club Head Coach wants to remind everyone is that on Saturday, February 16, they will be hosting their MAC Invitational Wrestling Tournament at Canto/Galva High School. Also to note will be the War of the Roses Women’s Wrestling Tournament they will also be hosting on Sunday, February 24, at Ed Pyle Sports Complex on the Campus of Central Christian College.

Anyone interested in helping with either tournament is asked to contact Lance or Lennie Engel at 620-755-5738.

MAC Wrestling Club Individual Results:

At Salina Tournament of Champions:

1st Place: Treyton Pelnar at 14-under, 95 lbs.

3rd Place: Tucker Pelnar at 14-under, 105 lbs.

5th Place: Eli Farley at 12-under, 120 lbs. and Landon Thompson at 14-under, 135 lbs.

Other MAC wrestlers participating were Luke Farley, Parker Hulvey, Jaxon Chrislip, Julian Glover, Cooper Reves and Hayden Farley.

At Bulldog Classic Wrestling Tournament:

1st Place: Dalton VanEaton at 6-under, 55 lbs.

2nd Place: Bryson VanEaton at 10-under, 79 lbs.

4th Place: Colt Harlin at 10-under, 95 lbs.

Follow our Twitter Sports Page @MacCountySports