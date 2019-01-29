WICHITA – The McPherson High School boys swimming team continues to roll despite once again having the short end of team members heading into competition as they rolled to a team victory on Saturday at the Northwest Swim Invitational.

Team wise, the Bullpups put together enough top finishes to score 330.5 team points, enough to win the team championship and finish a solid 34.5 points ahead of Wichita Heights (296). Derby, Maize and Salina South rounded out the top five among the 21 teams participating.

Adding to the team victory was the point that Bullpup Head Coach Matt Morrow made during his post-meet reflections, noting, “Not only was this a great job by the Pups today, but this is the first time we’ve won this meet since I’ve been here.”

While Will Powers earned lone Bullpup individual gold for the day by winning the 50 Freestyle, both the 200 Medley Relay quartet of Silas Steinert, Dawson VanGoethem, Justus Hampton and Will Powers, and the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Will Powers, Dawson VanGoethem, Zach LeBlanc and Justus Hampton earned team golds.

Talking about the individual swimmers, Coach Morrow made reference to several highlights, including, “We didn’t get any more state qualifiers but Cody Achilles got a state consideration time in the 200 Freestyle. Other highlight swims came from Rhys Vanderhoof who had a personal best when taking the silver in the 100 Butterfly, Dawson (VanGoerthem) also made a personal record with his second place finish in the 100 Breaststroke.”

As the season winds down, Coach Morrow concluded his reflections by adding, “This was another great test for these guys. We’re getting ready to start tapering for the end of the season meets so to have some top swims during this part of the year is a great sign. I’m really happy with the way they all have stepped up to race.”

Next Saturday the Bullpup swimmers will be in Manhattan for their last regular season meet before hitting the pool in El Dorado on Saturday, February 9 for the AVCTL Swim Meet and then the State Swim Meet on Friday, February 15 and Saturday February 16.

Team Scoring at Wichita Northwest Swim Invitational: 1. McPherson 330.5, 2. Wichita Heights 296, 3. Derby 250, 4. Maize 204.5, 5. Salina South 201, 6. Maize South 185, 7. Wichita North 160, 8. Salina Central 146, 9. Wichita Bishop Carroll 113, 10. Wichita Northwest 100.5, 11. Dodge City 86, 12. Garden City 80, 13. Wichita Classical 59.5, 14. Newton 43, 15. Liberal 22, 16. Valley Center 18, 17. Wichita Southeast 10, T-18. Wichita Kapaun Mr. Carmel 5, T-18. Wichita South 5, 20. Wichita West 4, 21. Rose Hill 3.

Bullpup Individual Top Finishes:

200 Medley Relay: 1. Bullpups ‘A’ (Silas Steinert, Dawson VanGoethem, Justus Hampton, Will Powers) 1:47.06.

200 Freestyle: 12. Cody Achilles 2:05.45; 16. Wesley Wurm 2:09.10; 24. Gage Stafford 2:18.12.

200 Individual Medley: 3. Justus Hampton 2:13.67; 4. Matt Powers 2:14.19; 7. Silas Steinert 2:18.61.

50 Freestyle: 1. Will Powers 22.08; T-11. Rhys Vanderhoof 24.19; 28. Zach LeBlanc 25.36.

100 Butterfly: 2. Rhys Vanderhoof 1:00.76; 16. Simon Steinert 1:06.86; 26. Riley Shelton 1:14.09.

100 Freestyle: 2. Will Powers 48.50; 5. Dawson Van Goethem 52.35; 20. Zach LeBlanc 57.56.

500 Freestyle: 3. Justus Hampton 5:19.57; 8. Rece Reiman 5:51.00; 9. Cody Achilles 5:54.45.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bullpups ‘A’ (Will Powers, Dawson VanGoethem, Zach LeBlanc, Justus Hampton) 1:33.16.

100 Backstroke: 6. Silas Steinert 1:00.57; 9. Rece Reiman 1:02.44; 12. Simon Steinert 1:03.00.

100 Breaststroke: 2. Dawson VanGoethem 1:05.92; 8. Will Powers 1:10.86; 13. Ethan Burger 1:14.55.

400 Freestyle Relay: 3. Bullpups ‘A’ (Rhys Vanderhoof, Zach LeBlanc, Silas Steinert, Matt Powers) 3:34.55.

