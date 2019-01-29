The McPherson Aqua Pups Swim Team sent nine swimmers to Wichita on Saturday for the Wichita Aqua Shock’s ‘Aqua Freeze’ Swim Meet.

“There were some tough races and competition,” noted Aqua Pups Head Coach Kyle Banman. “But I was proud of how the kids swam.”

Coach Banman also noted that coming up on Saturday, February 2, the Aqua Pups will be competing in their final regular season meet at the Wichita Swim Club.

In his final reflections of the weekend, Coach Banman referenced what was ahead by saying, “If all goes according to plan, we should hopefully have a couple of more District Qualifiers for our postseason!”

Coach Banman also wanted to acknowledge the performance at the meet of McPherson swimmers who swim for the Wichita Aqua Shocks as Danica Brunk had a pair of third place finishes in the 50 and 100 Freestyle while also taking sixth in the 200 Individual Medley. Liberty Hampton had a high finish of seventh while also hitting a district time in her first time of swimming in the 500 Freestyle.

Aqua Pups Individual Highlights:

Brayden Beckman took a pair of seventh-place finishes in the 25 Freestyle and 25 Backstroke, and in the process dropped time on both events.

Rachel Fischer swam her first meet since having knee surgery and had a big weekend, going five for six on best times. Rachel also added the 50 Butterfly and 50 Freestyle to her District Qualifiers while taking first in the ‘B’ division 50 Breaststroke, plus finishing third in both the ‘B’ division 100 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke.

Gracy Hubbard narrowly missed entry time in the 50 Breaststoke.

Jayce Jennings competed in the 100 Individual Medley for the first time and while being just eight years of age – placed 11th in the event. Jayce also placed 11th in the 9-10 year old 50 Backstroke.

Bree Pickerell took third-place in the ‘B’ division 100 Freestyle while cutting her best time. Bree also dropped a huge 7.42 seconds on the 100 Individual Medley and also had a cut in time in the 50 Breaststroke.

Lexi Smith swam the 200 Backstroke for the first time and picked up a District Qualifier time at 2:46.70. Lexi also improved her District time in the 100 Freestyle.

Kierstan Trost hit the champ bonus cut in the 100 Backstroke while taking fourth in the ‘B’ Division. Kierstan also took second in the 50 Freestyle and improved her District time in the 100 Butterfly.

Jordan Vanderhoof had nice drops in his times for both the 100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle.

Emmy Yeakel-Becker cut her time in the 25 Freestyle.

