Jamir Thomas scored 19 points — including a game-winning layup — in Garden City Community College’s 70-66 win over rival Dodge City on Saturday.

The Broncbusters trailed at halftime by four, but rallied in the second half to take a lead. Once Dodge City tied it late, it was Thomas who got a layup to put the Busters back on top for good.

The win snaps a two-game skid ahead of Wednesday’s 8 p.m. matchup with Colby for the Busters, who improved to 9-12 overall and 4-8 in the KJCCC West. Dodge City dropped to 7-14 and 2-10.

Thomas also added eight rebounds, while Russhard Cruickshank added 12 points and Tony Hopkins 10.

Traylynn Spencer had nine points and eight rebounds.

Dodge City’s Jyrus Freels had a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds.

———

Garden City (9-12, 4-8)

Pearson 3-5 0-2 6, Spencer 2-4 5-7 9, Pair 1-4 1-1 4, Hopkins 4-8 2-5 10, Woods 2-4 1-2 6, Thomas 8-10 2-5 19, Simmons 2-3 0-0 4, Cruickshank 4-14 0-0 12, Kebe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 11-22 70.

Dodge City (7-14, 2-10)

Hill 2-8 2-3 6, Senigaur 2-6 0-0 6, Dixon 1-7 3-6 6, Petrakis 4-5 0-0 9, Freels 6-12 3-3 16, Tinker 0-4 0-0 0, Mency 2-5 0-0 5, Bryant 2-5 0-0 6, Howard 4-13 1-1 10, Burns 0-1 0-0 0, Reckley 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-69 9-14 66.

Halftime: Dodge City 34-30. 3-point goals: Garden City 7-20 (Spencer 0-1, Pair 1-3, Woods 1-3, Thomas 1-1, Cruickshank 4-10, Kebe 0-2), Dodge City 9-28 (Hill 0-2, Senigaur 2-5, Dixon 1-4, Petrakis 1-1, Freels 1-1, Tinker 0-1, Mency 1-3, Bryant 2-5, Howard 1-3, Burns 0-1, Reckley 0-2). Rebounds: Garden City 47 (Spencer, Thomas 8), Dodge City 38 (Freels 10).

GCCC women

After leading 26-21 at halftime, the Buster women lost to Dodge City, 62-55, on Saturday. They were outscored 20-14 in the third quarter and 21-15 in the pivotal fourth period.

For the game, Garden City hit just 30.4 percent of its shots, including 5 of 19 from beyond the 3-point line.

Talia Roberts led the attack with 17 points, but on 18 shots, making just five. Jaleah Bellany had 12 points, but on 3-of-13 shooting. Daz Johnson had 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, adding nine rebounds.

Addison Rowley led all scorers with 20 points for Dodge City.

The Busters dropped to 10-11 and 5-7, while Dodge City improved to the same record, with both teams now tied for fifth in the KJCCC West.

———

Garden City (10-11, 5-7)

Bellany 3-13 4-6 12, Houston 1-2 0-0 2, Roberts 5-18 5-6 17, McHenry 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 4-9 3-5 11, Boyce 1-5 4-8 7, Ford 1-2 0-2 2, Pajeaud 1-5 0-0 2, Boyd 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-56 16-27 55.

Dodge City (10-11, 5-7)

Fitts 2-6 1-6 6, Rowley 6-9 5-5 20, Maple 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 3-12 1-4 8, Hill 1-8 4-4 6, Ewing 1-3 2-2 4, Adams 0-1 2-2 2, Nelson 3-7 3-5 9, Pool 0-1 0-0 0, Dale 3-3 1-2 7. Totals 19-52 19-30 62.

Garden City;14;12;14;15;—;55

Dodge City;8;13;20;21;—;62

3-point goals: Garden City 5-19 (Bellany 2-8, Roberts 2-9, Boyce 1-2), Dodge City 5-17 (Fitts 1-2, Rowley 3-6, Baker 1-4, Hill 0-3, Nelson 0-1, Pool 0-1). Rebounds: Garden City 42 (Johnson 9), Dodge City 40 (Maple 8).