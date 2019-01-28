The Garden City High School girls bowling team took third in the Great Plains Invitational over the weekend.

They were led by Holly Bridges’ 624 series, good enough for sixth of 174 bowlers.

The boys, on the other hand, struggled in its opening match and lost to sixth-seed Wichita Heights in two games, ending their tournament early.

The second-seeded Buffs girls easily dispatched seventh-seed Dodge City in the first round, with series scores of 169-138 and 220-175, before running into fellow state championship threat Wichita Northwest in the semifinals.

After tying at 171 in the first game, Wichita Northwest won 180-168 in the second before the Buffs won the third 191-187. But because of of overall pinfall (538-530), the Grizzlies moved on to the championship and the Buffs fell into the third-place matchup with Salina South.

The Buffs dominated that match, winning the first game 170-161 and then a dominant 257-117 to take third. Northwest proceeded to lose to Haysville Campus in three games.

GCHS Swimming

Garden City’s William Keller finished the 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 81 seconds to take third at the Wichita Northwest Invitational over the weekend.

His effort was nearly matched by Aaron Schafer’s fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:08.79, a state consideration time. It was also a personal record for Schafer.

“Overall, It was a pretty solid meet. We cut over 20 seconds and saw some good looks from swimmers that we haven't seen so far this year.” GCHS head coach Brian Watkins said.

———

200 Medley Relay: 7. Garden City (Morales, Schafer, Cupp, Keller) 1:52.34.

200 Free: 21. Dominic Combs 2:15.73; 25. Nate Morren 2:18.70; 28. Nathaniel Hubbard 2:19.63.

200 IM: 22. Brody Hoff 2:40.46.

50 Free: 15. William Keller 24.74; 19. Aaron Schafer 24.94; 23. Connor Cupp 25.12.

100 Fly: 3. William Keller 1:00.81; 33. Joel Contrarez 1:18.67; 35. Peter Hall 1:25.31.

100 Free: 28. Dominic Combs 59.98; 29. Nathaniel Hubbard 1:00.00; 33. Esai Morales 1:01.27.

500 Free: 16. Brody Hoff 6:18.09; 23. Joel Contrarez 6:41.42.

200 Free Relay: 16. Garden City (Partin, Contrarez, Combs, Morren) 1:48.07.

100 Back: 10. Connor Cupp 1:02.71; 23. Easi Morales 1:07.83; 32. Jacob Partin 1:18.18.

100 Breast: 4. Aaron Schafer 1:08.79; 26. Lane Durst 1:20.90.

400 Free

10. Garden City (Keller, Cupp, Hubbard, Schafer) 3:47.40.