Not much can stop Scott City's Wyatt Hayes.

Just ask the football defenses he ran roughshod over during the 2018 fall season. Or the four opponents he beat in the 2018 Class 3-2-1A state wrestling championships, during which he won the 170-pound title and helped his Beavers win the team title.

But on Saturday during the 61st annual Rocky Welton Invitational's 170-pound title match, facing defending Class 5A state champion Troy Fisher of Goddard, Hayes finally met his match, struggling to make much headway.

“He’s good on his feet, and he’s got really heavy hands,” Hayes said of Fisher. “I don’t really know if we have a person in the room who can compare to that. He’s really good at keeping my head down, and whatever he would hit would work, and whatever I would hit he would have a defense for it.”

Hayes only scored on a couple of escapes, but eventually fell, 7-2.

“He’s solid everywhere so it’s hard to score points," Hayes said. "Whatever I would do, he seemed to have that one extra step, that one extra centimeter so I couldn’t hit anything.”

He had to settle for second place, after getting to the Welton final for the first time in his career — he had lost both semifinal matches he had wrestled in at the Welton previously. Meanwhile,

138-pound Scott City wrestler Kaden Wren fought his way back from a quarterfinal loss to get into Saturday’s third-place match with Great Bend’s George Webster.

Webster had handed Wren the quarterfinal loss in a sudden victory, and Wren was hoping to chance the result in the placement match. But Webster got the 5-1 win this time around, and Wren finished fourth.

Still, Wren won five matches over the weekend and is now 27-5 this season.

Holcomb 182-pounder Tanner Johnson finished off his Welton tournament with a win Saturday, taking the third-place match vs. Brush, Colo., wrestler Nick Wellen, 9-4. Johnson had reached Friday’s semifinals, but was pinned by Goddard’s Cayden Atkins, who went on to win the division.

Johnson rebounded from the loss to beat Colby’s Kory Finley, 11-2 in the consolation semifinal to reach the third-place match.