The seconds waned. Coaches were yelling instructions. The buzz grew, with a match-tying takedown within reach.

All Lakin’s Hadley Panzer had to do was get loose from the strong grip of Dodge City’s Evan Darville. Panzer did, spinning around and getting on top of Darville, and with no time to spare, drawing the match even just as the third round of Saturday’s 285-pound title match expired.

The crowd roared in approval for Panzer’s clutch takedown, sending the match with Darville, last year’s Class 6A runner-up, into sudden victory. Panzer quickly won that by countering Darville’s early shot, landing on top and getting the title-winning 2 points.

“I’m shook right now,” Panzer said following the win, which is believed to be the first Welton title in Lakin’s program history. “It’s crazy.”

The win was electrifying, and the buzz took awhile to dissipate from The Garden, let alone Panzer and his coach Jim Christiansen.

“That’s a lot of heart right there,” Christiansen said of Panzer’s comeback, “but that’s what we train … Every day, we’re on our feet, we’re down by 2 and we need a takedown with 10, 15 seconds left. We do it every day, and he knew exactly what he needed to do, and he got it done. I’m real proud of him.”

After falling behind 2-0 early in the match as Darville got a takedown, Panzer was scratching and clawing his way back into the match the whole time. He cut it to 2-1 with an escape, before Darville got an escape from the down position to make it 3-1.

In the third period, Panzer started down and got an escape, but still trailed 3-2. And when Darville got another takedown with 1:16 left, Panzer had to make magic happen.

“Those early shots were working,” Panzer said of Darville’s shooting takedowns. “He kind of faked up top and went to that double, and it was working. I’ll give it to him, he did catch me twice.”

Panzer was able to score an escape with a minute to go to make it 5-3, but he still needed a takedown of Darville.

“I never did take a shot in that match,” Panzer said, “which I should have early on.”

He was forced to late, and he got a hold of Darville's leg, but the big Darville had a hold of Panzer, too. It was a matter of wills at that point, and with the seconds dwindling, Panzer finally was able to wriggle free and get on top for the takedown, and got close to scoring a near fall, before settling for the 2 points at the buzzer and forcing the sudden victory period.

Darville, in an apparent attempt to try to catch Panzer off guard, went for another shot immediately in the sudden victory period. He used the same technique he had earlier in the match, the fake up top before shooting the legs.

“I saw he went to fake, and I just thought I better get my feet back and learn,” Panzer said. “I just got my hips down, and dove for his feet really, and just kind of scrambled my way on top.”

In a matter of seconds, Panzer had rallied from down 5-3 to winning 7-5.

“I knew Hadley had plenty left,” Christiansen said. “He just had to keep his hands down, stay on his toes. Those takedowns he gave up, he was on his heels. That shoot, he was on his toes, and he fell the right way and got it done.”