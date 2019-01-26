Saturday was always going to be a tall task for the Garden City Buffaloes wrestling team. That is, at least in the championship matches, where the three Buffs who were competing in that round were facing some of the nation’s best.

As it should have been during the 61st annual Rocky Welton Invitational, which GCHS head coach Carlos Prieto said may have been the deepest tournament in the event’s history.

As a team, the Buffs flourished Saturday, sealing a fourth-place finish with 141.5 points, well ahead of the top-six finish Prieto was hoping for coming into the weekend.

Goddard defended its team title with 220 points, Pueblo East (Colo.) was second with 206 and Kearney, Neb., third with 176.5.

The Buffs got six top-six finishes, including several who wrestled through the back-end of the consolation bracket to get onto the podium.

“I think finishing in the top four with the field we brought in is a testament to how hard the boys work in the (practice) room,” Prieto said with a big smile after Saturday’s finals were complete. “I couldn’t be more proud as a coach.”

As the tournament wrapped up Saturday, however, the Buffs found some disappointment, losing all three of the championship matches.

At 113 vs. Colorado state placer Jacob Gonzales, Pineda had trouble finding any room to score, losing 6-0.

“That kid is really good,” Prieto said of Gonzales, out of Pueblo Centennial. “Guys who are really good on top, we call leaches, and he was hard to shake. We just couldn’t get our offense going. I thought we had a takedown, but that kid was able to scramble out of it.”

Pineda, who took fifth at the Welton in 2018 and third in Class 6A state, had to settle for second.

“He’s a junior, he made it to the finals of the Rocky Welton in one of the deepest fields of the Rocky Welton, so really, really proud of Silas,” Prieto said.

Prieto said the same of Holt, who was battling an undisclosed injury against the nation’s 10th-ranked 132-pounder, Phillip Moomey of Kearney, Neb. Moomey came in undefeated this season, and remained so, scoring three-straight takedowns in the third period to beat Holt, 11-3.

“I really thought about not wrestling him at this tournament, just because we need him down the line,” Pineda said of Holt. “But it is our home tournament, and what kid doesn’t want to wrestle at their home tournament?”

Holt battled through the first two rounds, trailing just 5-0 going into the third period. But Moomey went for the takedowns, allowing easy escapes from Holt as Moomey aimed to score the bonus points of a major decision.

“He’s really strong and fast,” Holt said of Moomey. “I wasn’t used to that type of pace he kept up with, and the overall strength and defense he had.”

Rodriguez had an equally difficult time with Zion Freeman of Pueblo East, Colo., losing a 5-0 decision. Freeman had placed second in the Colorado state high school tournament in 2018 at 182 pounds.

But like many of the Buffs over the weekend, even in a loss, Prieto saw major steps forward for Rodriguez, who had been pinned by Freeman at the Arvada West Invitational on Jan. 12.

“We prepared and (Rodriguez) took some shots,” Prieto said, and avoided giving up the pin to Freeman. “We’re working with Alex in not being so one-dimensional, so I thought he had a great tournament.”

The Buffs did get some wins to end the tournament, though.

Fuji Chairez pinned Sy Spitz of Lamar, Colo., in the second round of his 285-pound fifth-place match.

“I would come to this tournament when I was in middle school and be like, ‘Wow, I want to be up on that podium someday, and it’s awesome I got to be on it today,” Chairez said, though still expressing his disappointing in losing to Lakin’s Hadley Panzer in an ultimate tiebreaker in Friday’s quarterfinal, denying him a chance at the title.

Panzer went on to win the division.

At 120, Diago Hernandez rebounded from back-to-back losses after reaching Friday’s semifinals to down Ethan Andrade with a takedown in the first sudden victory period in his fifth-place match.

“It feels pretty good, because yeah, I had those two losses, but this win definitely helps my team with team points,” Hernandez said. “Just because you lose two doesn’t mean you stop wrestling — you still go out and wrestle and get points for your team.

Hernandez did that with his win, even if it took him taking a nap in between his Saturday matches to reset.

“After I had lost my second match, I was like I rally don’t even want to wrestle any more, but I took a nap and I just got re-focused and I came out ready to finish on top.”

No one had a longer road to placing than the Buffs’ 138-pounder Josh Janas, who wrestled all the way back from a first-round loss on Friday, recording five-straight wins to reach the consolation semifinals, before losing again Saturday afternoon. He then finished off his comeback day with a 7-5 win over Goddard’s Jace Fisher to take fifth.

“Confidence-wise, it’s huge for him, because he beat some kids that beat the kid that beat him in that first match (Garrett Edwards of Dodge City), so I’m really proud of Josh,” Prieto said. “He’s got to start believing in himself, too.”