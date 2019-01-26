The seconds waned. Coaches were yelling instructions. The buzz grew, with a match-tying takedown within reach.

All Lakin’s Hadley Panzer had to do was get loose from the strong grip of Dodge City’s Evan Darville. Panzer did, spinning around and getting on top of Darville, and with no time to spare, drawing the match even just as the third round of Saturday’s 285-pound title match expired.

The crowd roared in approval for Panzer’s clutch takedown, sending the match with Darville, last year’s Class 6A runner-up, into sudden victory. Panzer quickly won that by countering Darville’s early shot, landing on top and getting the title-winning 2 points.

“I’m shook right now,” Panzer said following the win, which is believed to be the first Welton title in Lakin’s program history. “It’s crazy.”

The win was electrifying, and the buzz took awhile to dissipate from The Garden, let alone Panzer and his coach Jim Christiansen.

“That’s a lot of heart right there,” Christiansen said of Panzer’s comeback, “but that’s what we train … Every day, we’re on our feet, we’re down by 2 and we need a takedown with 10, 15 seconds left. We do it every day, and he knew exactly what he needed to do, and he got it done. I’m real proud of him.”

Panzer’s effort highlighted Saturday’s Welton finals action, as Garden City High School had three in the finals Saturday — Silas Pineda at 113, Jacob Holt at 132 and Alex Rodriguez at 195 — but all three fell short of individual titles against top-tier competition.

The Buffs did get fifth-place finishes from Fuji Chairez at 285, Diago Hernandez at 120 and Josh Janas at 138, to go with the three runners-up.

Scott City’s Wyatt Hayes had reached Saturday’s final, but fell short in a 7-2 loss to Goddard’s Troy Fisher. Holcomb’s Tanner Johnson lost in Friday’s semifinal round, but rebounded to take third place Saturday with a pair of wins, including a 9-4 decision in the third-place match over Brush, Colo., wrestler Nick Wellen.

Hadley Panzer

With the heavyweights beginning Saturday’s placement matches, Panzer delivered the most exciting finish of the day. After falling behind 2-0 as Darville got an early takedown, Panzer was scratching and clawing his way back into the match the whole time. He cut it to 2-1 with an escape, before Darville got an escape from the down position to make it 3-1.

In the third period, Panzer started down and got an escape, but still trailed 3-2. And when Darville got another takedown with 1:16 left, Panzer had to make magic happen.

“Those early shots were working,” Panzer said of Darville’s shooting takedowns. “He kind of faked up top and two to that double, and it was working. I’ll give it to him, he did catch me twice.”

Panzer was able to able to score an escape with a minute to go to make it 5-3, but he still needed a takedown of Darville.

“I never did take a shot in that match,” Panzer said, “which I should have early on.”

He was forced to late, and he got a hold of Darville leg, but the big Darville had a hold of Panzer, too. It was a matter of wills at that point, and with the seconds dwindling, Panzer finally was able to wriggle free and get on top for the takedown, and got close to scoring a near fall, before settling for the 2 points at the buzzer and forcing the sudden victory.

Darville, in an apparent attempt to try to catch Panzer off guard, went for another shot immediately in the sudden victory period. He used the same technique he had earlier in the match, the fake up top before shooting the legs.

“I saw he went to fake, and I just thought I better get my feet back and learn,” Panzer said. “I just got my hips down, and dove for his feet really, and just kind of scrambled my way on top.”

In a matter of seconds, Panzer had rallied from down 5-3 to winning 7-5.

“I knew Hadley had plenty left,” Christiansen said. “He just had to keep his hands down, stay on his toes. Those takedowns he gave up, he was on his heels. That shoot, he was on his toes, and he fell the right way and got it done.”

Garden City

As a team, the Buffs flourished, taking fourth with 141.5 points, well ahead of the top-six finish head coach Carlos Prieto was hoping for.

Goddard defended its team title with 220 points, Pueblo East (Colo.) was second with 206 and Kearney, Neb., third with 176.5.

To finish Saturday, however, the Buffs found some disappointment.

At 113 vs. Colorado state placer Jacob Gonzales, Pineda had trouble finding any room to score, losing 6-0.

“That kid is really good,” Prieto said of Gonzales, out of Pueblo Centennial. “Guys who are really good on top, we call leaches, and he was hard to shake. We just couldn’t get our offense going. I thought we had a takedown, but that kid was able to scramble out of it.”

Pineda, who took fifth at the Welton in 2018 and third in Class 6A state, had to settle for second.

“He’s a junior, he made it to the finals of the Rocky Welton in one of the deepest fields of the Rocky Welton, so really, really proud of Silas,” Prieto said.

Prieto said the same of Holt, who was battling an undisclosed injury against the nation’s 10th-ranked 132-pounder, Phillip Moomey of Kearney, Neb. Moomey came in undefeated this season, and remained so, scoring three-straight takedowns in the third period to beat Holt, 11-3.

“I really thought about not wrestling him at this tournament, just because we need him down the line,” Pineda said of Holt. “But it is our home tournament, and what kid doesn’t want to wrestle at their home tournament?”

Holt battled through the first two rounds, trailing just 5-0 going into the third period. But Moomey went for the takedowns, allowing easy escapes from Holt as Moomey went for the bonus points of a major decision.

“He’s really strong and fast,” Holt said of Moomey. “I wasn’t used to that type of pace he kept up with, and the overall strength and defense he had.”

The Buffs’ Chairez pinned Sy Spitz of Lamar, Colo., in the second round of his 285-pound fifth-place match Saturday. At 120, Hernandez rebounded from back-to-back losses after reaching Friday’s semifinals to down Ethan Andrade with a takedown in the first sudden victory in Saturday’s fifth-place match.

Janas wrestled all the back from a first-round loss on Friday, recording five-straight wins to reach the consolation semifinals, before losing again Saturday afternoon. He then finished off his comeback day with a 7-5 win over Goddard’s Jace Fisher to take fifth.

Wyatt Hayes

Facing defending Class 5A state 170-pound champion Troy Fisher of Goddard, Scott City's Hayes struggled to make much headway in Saturday’s final.

“He’s good on his feet, and he’s got really heavy hands,” Hayes said of Fisher. “I don’t really know if we have a person in the room who can compare to that. He’s really good at keeping my head down, and whatever he would hit would work, and whatever I would hit he would have a defense for it.”

Hayes only scored on a couple of escapes, but eventually fell, 7-2.

