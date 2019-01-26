The Garden City Buffaloes snapped a 13-game losing streak at the Newton Invitational girls’ basketball tournament with a 40-37 win over Kapaun-Mt. Carmel Saturday in the seventh-place game at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Buffs rebounded from a two-point loss against host Newton in the consolation semifinals.

“The bigger thing for us is responding to a disappointing loss Friday night,” Garden City coack Matt Pfeifer said. “We came out and put together a good game to get a win.”

Garden City was led by Elyssa Salazar with 15 points, seven in the fourth quarter.

Kapaun, 8-6, was led by 6-foot-4 sophomore Ella Anciaux with 17 points and six blocked shots. Anciaux was shut out in the first quarter, but scored all but two of the Crusader’s points in the fourth quarter.

“She almost had a triple double,” Pfeifer said. “For our lack of size, we were able to defend well. We did make things uncomfortable for her.”

Kapaun led 4-3 after the first five minutes of play. Garden City’s Julie Calzonetti hit three of six free throws in the span. Kapaun ended the quarter with a pair of 3-point shots to take a 12-7 lead.

The Buffaloes were 2 of 14 from the field in the quarter.

The Crusaders opened the third quarter with a 6-2 run. Three-pointers by Salazar and Keyhana Turner put the Buffs ahead 29-25 at the end of the period.

Anciaux opened the fourth quarter with a pair of layups to tie the game. Salazar broke the tie with one of two free throws with 5:49 left in regulation. After a Kapaun turnover, Symone Simmons hit a layup to put the Buffs up by three.

Anciaux replied with one of two free throws and a three-point play to put the Crusaders back in the lead, but that was shortlived as Salazar drained a three with 2:45 remaining. Salazar hit a layup with 1:08 remaining to put the Buffs back up by four.

Anciaux cut the margin in half with a putback with 52.2 seconds remaining.

Garden City came back with one of two Salazar free throws and one of two Turner free throws. After a Jada Mayberry layup for Kapaun, Turner hit one of two free throws with 12.8 seconds left.

“This will help give us some momentum for the next week,” Pfeifer said. “We have three games this week. This should help us prepare for the second half of the season. We get Dodge City next. It’s a rivalry, so it should be a good game.”