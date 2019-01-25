LAKIN — Much as they did Tuesday at home against Holcomb, the Scott City girls took control early in their contest at Lakin Friday, taking care of the Broncs 54-27 in the old high school gym on Throwback Night.

Since 1984, the series had been tied at 21 wins each — until Friday.

The Beavers picked up win number eight with a mixture of defense and good shooting early. They went 7 of 15 in the opening quarter from the floor and, more importantly, forced 10 turnovers from the home team.

After the teams traded baskets to open the game, Scott City went on a 20-2 run through the next quarter and a half, eventually taking a 34-12 halftime lead.

At that point, Scott City was shooting 13 of 29 from the floor, while the Broncs were just 4 of 13 with 18 turnovers.

Lakin came out of halftime with a 10-7 quarter, but that would be about the only highlight for them.

Emily Weathers led the Beavers with 18 points, while Lyndie Rumford added 12, including a pair of treys.

For Scott City Coach Sarah McCormick, this was another chance to see her team grow, especially on defense, where they forced Lakin into 32 turnovers to go with the 25 against Holcomb on Tuesday.

“I’ve been saying this whole time, our defense is going to set the tone for the whole night,” she said. “I felt that it did from the beginning to end, and this gave us a chance to work on a lot of our defenses, get everyone in to work on it, and I was really happy with that.”

The second half wasn’t as dominating for the Beavers, but it was understandable.

“We played a lot of different combinations of people getting in, and maybe they’re not as comfortable as they’re used to,” McCormick said. “I’ll accept that.”

Pushing the ball inside constantly also helped.

“That’s who we look to and I felt pretty good about that. In a 2-3 defense, that’s going to open up quite a bit from the outside,” McCormick added. “Sometimes I felt like we thought, should I shoot it or pass it in? Get it inside as much as possible.”

The Beavers had just 10 turnovers, also a plus, she added.

Scott City will travel to Cimarron Tuesday in a game that could have sub-state implications.

Lakin got nine points from Jaya Esquibel (all on threes) and seven points from Talyn Beltran.

The Broncs travel to Wichita County on Tuesday and to Wiley, Colo., on Friday.