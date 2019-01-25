Don't try to sell Bruce Weber on the notion of today's Big 12/SEC Challenge as a respite for his Kansas State Wildcats.

What others might view as a break from the Big 12 grind against a mediocre Texas A&M team, Weber sees as a road test fraught with danger, especially if his players treat it as anything less.

"We've got to come to play. We've got to be focused," Weber said of the 1 p.m. matchup with A&M at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. "(After) we beat Texas Tech (at home Tuesday night), in the locker room my first thought was how important Texas A&M was for us."

K-State (15-4) comes into the game on a roll, a winner of five straight and tied with Kansas for the Big 12 lead at 5-2. The last thing the Wildcats want is to disrupt that momentum.

"Momentum can continue if we win," Weber said. "I don't think it matters who you're playing."

Fortunately for Weber, he has a veteran team with established senior leaders in Barry Brown, Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes. They won't be swayed by the fact that A&M is 7-10 with a 1-5 Southeastern Conference record and six losses in its last seven games.

"A lot of people most likely will take it lightly, but Texas A&M, they're a dangerous team," said Wade, the Big 12 preseason player of the year, whose return four games ago from a foot injury has helped spark K-State's resurgence. "Their backs are against the wall right now (and) they have nothing to lose.

"We've got to be on our Ps and Qs and really focus in on this game, for sure."

Brown, another first-team all-Big 12 preseason pick, has taken his game to another level of late, including a 29-point performance in the 21-point second-half comeback against West Virginia that started the Wildcats' current streak.

"I'm not too concerned (about a letdown) because we're a mature team," Brown said. "We're going to handle it the way we should.

"Their backs are against the wall and they're going to come out swinging. We've won five in a row in the Big 12, so they can see us as an opportunity to turn their season around, and we can't let that happen."

Weber said he initially embraced the idea of the Big 12/SEC Showdown as an opportunity to promote the Big 12, which does not enjoy penetrate as many major media markets as other Power Five conferences. But he and his fellow coaches quickly came to realize that dropping it in the middle of a 20-game league schedule was more than they had bargained for.

"It's too much of a grind," Weber said. "We already have 18 tough (conference) games.

"It's too unforgiving."

That said, a successful showing against the SEC can definitely help raise the Big 12's profile, especially in a year where the league is deep and competitive, but perhaps not as strong at the top as in the past.

"Now you have to win," Weber said. "We've been fortunate to win or tie them pretty much every year that I remember.

"It's important, and this year can solidify our league."

A&M is a much different team than the one that last year joined K-State in the NCAA Elite Eight. But Weber, a typical coach, is still wary of the Aggies, who have lost three straight.

"They're very athletic. They're talented," he said. "It seems like they play better against higher-level teams.

"I think they're young, they're new. (But) they're very, very capable."

Sophomore guard T.J. Starks leads the Aggies in scoring with 12.9 points per game and assists with 3.5. Sophomore forward Savion Flagg adds 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds and junior guard Wendell Mitchell 11.1 points.

K-State now has four players averaging in double figures, led by Brown with 15.4 points a game and Wade with 13.3 and 6.6 rebounds. The Wildcats also get 10.3 points and 3.4 assists from Stokes, with junior wing Xavier Sneed adding 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.

After A&M, the Wildcats have a full week off before heading back on the road to Oklahoma State on Feb. 2, and then play host to Kansas on Feb. 5 in the first leg of the Sunflower Showdown.