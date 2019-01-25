Wyatt Hayes exploded off the mat and ran up the stairs. He couldn’t wait to hug his family and friends awaiting him in the stands.

The same friends and family he had just told, “Third time’s the charm,” just prior to the Scott City senior beating Wyatt Pfau in the semifinals of the 61st annual Rocky Welton Invitational.

It was the third time that Hayes had been in the Welton semifinals, but he had never advanced to Saturday’s finals — before Friday, when he grinned out a 3-0 win over the Brush, Colo., wrester.

“I’m think it’s about my time right now,” an exhausted by thrilled Hayes said after the match.

His celebration might have only been topped by Lakin’s Hadley Panzer, as all 6-foot-4, 285 pounds of the heavyweight gave his coach Jim Christiansen a bear hug after Panzer won his semifinal match over Valley Center’s Tony Caldwell.

Caldwell had defeated Panzer, 6-1, in the 2018 Welton, but this year was a different story. Not only is Panzer nearly 40 pounds heaver, Christiansen said, but he’s starting to gain some much-needed confidence.

“Hadley’s worst enemy is Hadley,” Christiansen said. “When he’s not scared and when he’s wrestling, he’s pretty dang good, as we saw tonight.”

Panzer did not just beat Caldwell, he dominated him, scoring the only points of the match prior to pinning Caldwell a little more than a minute into the third period.

“Just do what I do,” Panzer said about the match, “and, freaking, we’ve got the best coaches around, and it really shows.”

Panzer wrestled in 2018 around 240 pounds, Christiansen said, well under the 285-pound weight limit for his division. That meant he was wrestling boys much bigger than he was most of the time.

Not this year, even if it’s taken Panzer a little while to realize it.

“He still thinks he’s the little guy wrestling the bigger guys,” Christiansen said. “He doesn’t realize he’s 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, yet.”

Caldwell did on Friday.

“All year we’ve been working on things,” Panzer said. “We’ve got to quit being scared, quit being so nervous, and we just have to go out there and do our stuff.”

Panzer now faces Dodge City’s Evan Darville in Saturday’s final. Hayes will face Goddard’s Troy Fisher.

Of the area teams, Holcomb’s Tanner Johnson was the only other wrestler to reach Friday’s semifinals, but he lost to Goddard’s Cayden Atkins, getting pinned in the second period.