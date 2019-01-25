NEWTON — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team is still struggling with consistent shooting and slow starts, but were able to overcome both with a 35-33 win over Garden City in the consolation semifinals of the 43rd Newton Invitational at Ravenscroft Gym on Friday.

DesiRay Kernal hit a layup under heavy pressure with 5.2 seconds left in regulation for the game-winner. Kernal finished the game as the high scorer with 11 points.

“I think the big difference was the fact they made some key plays in crucial moments at the end of the game,” GCHS head coach Matt Pfeifer said. “It seemed like we just couldn’t quite finish — loose balls, rebounds, leaving the game in the officials’ hands.”

The most crucial came on Kernal’s game-winner.

“At the time out, the coach told us we’re going to run a play called ‘D.’ The time came and I threw it up there and I was glad it went in,” Kernal said. “My team had my back the whole time.”

After slipping on the ice recently, Kernal suffered a hand injury that required stitches on one of her fingers. She left the game with 1:10 remaining when the covering on her splint came off, but she was able to return about 32 seconds later.

“I’m a senior and my team expects me to be a leader,” Kernal said. “They had my back tonight. I was still able to take shots tonight. We started off real slow, but we were able to turn them over. We hesitated a little on offense. They are a good team and they are big. We were able to pick it up and stay together as a team.”

Megan Bartel added nine for Newton.

Elyssa Salazar led Garden City with 10 points.

The Railers missed their first seven shots from the field, allowing Garden City to take a 7-0 lead in the first 3 1/2 minutes of play. Newton took a time out, missed another shot and gave up a Salazar trey before Lindsey Antonwich broke the drought with a layup with 3:12 left in the period.

Newton trailed 12-4 at the end of the period. The Railers were two of 13 shooting in the quarter.

Salazar opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. Newton came back with a 6-0 run. A pair of Newton 3-pointers late in the period got the Railers within three, 19-16.

Kernal opened the third quarter with a pair of free throws. She hit one of two with 6:15 in the quarter to tie the game. Garden City finally scored in the period on a Felicity Rodrigez layup with 4:28 left in the period. Julie Calzonetti added two free throws 18 seconds later. Newton trailed by two at the end of the quarter, 23-21.

Newton missed all 11 shots from the field in the period, but hit five of six free throws.

Garden City’s Keyhana Turner opened the fourth quarter scoring with one of two free throws. Newton came back with a Lindsey Antonowich jumper and a pair of Kernal free throws to put Newton up by one with 5:22 in regulation.

Salazar put the Buffs back in the lead on a layup off a Railer turnover. Taryn Tabor put Garden City up by four on a 3-pointer with 3:20 remaining. Turner followed with two free throws.

Megan Bartel hit a 3-pointer with 36.5 seconds in regulation to get Newton back within three. The Buffs were then hit with a five-second inbounds violation. Antonowich scored on a rebound with 24 seconds remaining. Garden City missed a free throw and the held ball on the rebound went to Newton.

A Garden City shot was blocked with .1 seconds left and the GC bench was hit with a technical foul. Bartel hit one of two free throws to close out the scoring.

“We started pressuring more after the first quarter,” Schneider said. “I told them to keep it on them. We stepped up the offense a little bit. A few times, the defense set up the offense. Basketball is definitely a game of runs. We just had to stay out there and keep pushing.”

Garden City, 6-5, takes on Kapaun-Mt. Carmel for seventh place at 12:30 p.m. Newton, 6-6, takes on Shawnee Mission Northwest at 2:15 p.m.

“There are no easy teams here,” Schneider said. “The nice thing is we get a little more rest.”