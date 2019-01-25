In a flash, Jacob Holt cartwheeled out of the takedown, spun around his opponent and got the match-winning reversal in the waning seconds of Friday’s semifinal round of the Rocky Welton Invitational.

After a back-and-forth brawl at 132 pounds, it was the final reversal that stunned Silver (N.M.) High School three-time New Mexico State champion Zeke Marquez, handing Holt the 6-5 win in The Garden.

“It was a good battle,” Holt said afterward. “He got some, I got some, and we figured out who we were. But in the end, we figured out who the better man was.”

Holt’s furious finish and win helped the Buffs record a big team day on Friday, as the Buffs’ Brown squad sits in fourth place with 108.5 points, and they’ve got three into Saturday’s finals, as well. Joining Holt are Silas Pineda at 113 pounds, after Pineda secured a win on ultimate tiebreaker, and Alex Rodriguez at 195 pounds.

It’s the first time the Buffs got three in the finals since 2016, and they nearly had four after Diago Hernandez also had reached the semifinals Friday, before getting pinned by Isaiah Gamez at 120 pounds.

The finals are expected to start around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m excited,” GCHS head coach Carlos Prieto said of the day’s result. “This is big for the program and it’s huge for the community.”

Sitting in first in the team standings after Friday is Goddard with 156 points, followed by Pueblo East (Colo.) with 144 and Kearney, Neb., with 117.5. Canyon Randall, Texas, is fifth with 87.5 points.

Holt’s match was hard-fought throughout, with Holt getting a takedown, before Marquez got an escape to make it 2-1. Marquez then took a 3-2 lead with a takedown of his own, before Holt got a reversal to make it 4-3.

Marquez scored another takedown late in the second period to re-take the lead, 5-4. That’s where it stood throughout the third period, with Holt struggling to get out of Marquez’s grasp for most of it — that is, until the final few seconds.

“My mindset was, I’m already down by 1, and I’ve only got a couple of seconds left, so why not hit something and see what happens,” Holt said.

If you blinked, you missed it.

“Right when he walked off the mat, I told him don’t wait until the last seconds to try to score,” Pineda said with a smile.

It’s something he has always done, though, Holt said.

“It’s going to be hard to get over that,” he said, “but I’m going to try.”

The win puts the junior Holt in the Welton finals for the first time, after he reached the semifinals as a freshman and finished fourth, and lost in the quarterfinals before taking sixth last season.

“I knew I didn’t want to go through that again,” Holt said, referring to his in the semifinal loss as freshman. “But I’m not done — I’ve got one more match to go.”

Holt has an even bigger challenge in front of him in Saturday’s final, during which he faces Kearney, Neb., wrestler Phillip Moomey, the nation’s No. 10-ranked wrestler at 132 pounds, according to Flowrestling.org.

Holt’s win on Friday was far from the only drama-filled win the Buffs secured in the semifinals, as Pineda battled Scottsbluff, Neb., wrestler Paul Garcia into an ultimate tiebreaker, during which Pineda rode out Garcia — a 2018 Nebraska state champion — for the match-winning point at 113 pounds.

Garcia is special on his feet, Prieto said, and he is specializes at scoring takedowns.

“It didn’t work against us,” Prieto said, however.

Garcia got a quick takedown in the first period, before Pineda escaped for the 2-1 lead. In the second period, Pineda denied Garcia an escape from the down position, but could not secure a takedown. Still trailing by that 2-1 margin in the third period, Pineda went to the down position, and Garcia essentially allowed him an easy escape to draw even early in the period.

That’s where it stood going into the first overtime period.

“I was just trying to stay calm, cool, collected,” Pineda said. “Near the end, I started to wrestle my type of match instead of his.”

The two wrestlers fought into a stalemate in the first overtime period, as well.

In the first sudden victory period, both wrestlers got an escape — Garcia with just a second remaining in the period — to force the ultimate tiebreaker, which is a 30-second period where one wrestler is down, one top, and if the down wrestler does not escape, the top wrestler automatically wins.

Garcia chose the down position, and nearly had a last-second escape, but Pineda held him off long enough to secure the upset victory.

“I’ve never been in the final (at the Rocky Welton) before,” Pineda said, “so that feels pretty good.”

Neither had Rodriguez, who dominated his semifinal match Friday, scoring a takedown and a 3-point near fall on Colby’s Hagan Booi immediately for the 5-0 advantage. He led 6-1 early in the second period, before getting a takedown to end that period with an 8-1 lead.

With his coaches yelling “bonus points” at him, Rodriguez continued to be aggressive, and secure an 11-2 win to garner the bonus points for a major decision win.

“Just exceptional,” Prieto said of Rodriguez. “I saw a lot of things we had been working on with him in the wrestling room … it showed. He’s taking more shots, being more aggressive.”

For Hernandez, the fourth Buff to reach the semifinal, La Junta, Colo., wrestler Isaiah Gamez seemed to be too much, especially with Hernandez battling a tweaked hamstring. Gamez got an early takedown for a lead, and Hernandez had to chase the rest of the way.

Down 7-0 early in the third period, Hernandez had to make a move and tried to get a grasp of Gamaz, but he slipped through and took down Hernandez for the pin. Hernandez, a junior, placed at the Welton as a freshman and sophomore, and is guaranteed to do so again this year.

He just won’t be wrestling in the finals, where three other Buffs will look to bring home Welton titles.

Of note

At 220 pounds, Braden Morgan — the nation’s 19th-ranked 220-pounder out of El Dorado — seemingly had a takedown with 20 seconds remaining, but was deemed outside of the circle, leaving him a point short of Cade Lautt, the 18th-ranked 220-pounder out of St. James who took the victory. At the buzzer, Morgan broke down in disappointment at the loss, knowing he was so close to the victory.

In the final, Lautt will meet the nation’s No. 3 wrestler at 195 — but wrestling at 220 this tournament — Newton High School’s Wyatt Hendrickson, who scored a quick pin in his semifinal bout.