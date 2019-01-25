LAKIN — Scott City, winners of six of its last seven games, found the going very tough on Throwback Night in Lakin Friday.

The old high school gym, dedicated by the late Phog Allen in 1956, did hold some of its basketball magic spell as the two rivals clashed, with Scott City ultimately prevailing, 69-60.

In a game that featured 15 lead changes and eight ties, a 17-0 run in the third period spelled success for Scott City.

“Very simply, we got stops,” Scott City coach Brian Gentry said of his team holding Lakin scoreless on eight straight possessions. “If we get stops, they don’t press us and then we can play in a rhythm. We got our shooters in rhythm.”

That run actually started earlier as the Beavers scored on three straight possessions before Lakin’s trey at the 5:57 saw them come up empty.

Scott City scored on 11 of its first 14 possessions of the period, including a Evyan Smith three following a Joe Evans’ two, followed by a missed free throw, which Marshall Faurot rebounded to key the five-point play.

The Broncs took an 8-3 lead early in the opening period, with the Beavers’ Marshall Faurot picking up two personal fouls and sitting much of that quarter.

But Scott City pulled even at 11 with just over 2 minutes to play before both teams hit a scoring drought, with Lakin taking a 13-12 lead at the break.

Scott City took a short-lived lead in a wild second quarter, which saw both teams tie or trade the lead nine more times, with the Beavers holding a slim 30-29 edge at intermission.

Lakin’s Jace Bachman opened the second half with a trey and Henry Chou, celebrating his birthday, hit a field goal to put the Broncs in the lead, 34-32, but the Beavers caught up at 36-all on a pair of Parker Vulgamore field goals.

After the Broncs hit another trey, Scott City opened up with a 14-0 run over the next three minutes, forcing Lakin to call a timeout with 2:46 to play in the third period, down 11.

Scott City stretched that to 17 straight points, before John Wright hit a floating jumper at the 1:18 mark, the Broncs’ first points since 5:57.

Chou drove for a pair of Lakin baskets to finish the quarter, with Scott City holding a 56-45 lead, having converted 9-of-12 shots in that quarter.

Lakin came out strong to open the fourth, cutting the lead to six (58-52), but the Beavers answered with a 7-2 run to the 2:58 mark, thanks to Hunter Yager’s trey followed by a layup.

Lakin came back. Following a Chou miss, Jaylyn Hash got the put-back and a free throw to cut the lead to 65-57.

On the Beavers’ next possession, Chou and Vulgamore were called for a double technical (Vulgamore’s fifth), and the final two minutes became a battle of running out the time, with Scott City on top.

Yeager led the Beavers with 21 points, with Evans adding 14 and Smith 11.

Lakin got 13 from Chou.

Lakin coach Nate Schmitt found the positive even in defeat.

“We’ve been on the kids about trying to get that out of them — the intensity, the enthusiasm, the effort,” he said. “That’s what gave us a chance to be in the game. It was a team effort.”

Schmitt subbed five players for five quite often to keep the pressure on the Beavers, reiterating Gentry’s position about having to ease that pressure during the 17-0 run.

“That’s tough to give a team a run like that, but we battled back and cut it to six,” he said. “That’s the style we play; you never are safe, and you’re never out of it.”

He said if his team had played like this in last week’s league tournament, the outcome them would have been different.

As it is, they lost their final two games of that tournament.

Lakin, which started the season 4-1, is just 3-4 this month. Scott City is 7-1 in its last eight games.

Scott City will travel to Cimarron Tuesday for a game with sub-state implications.

Lakin will travel to Wichita County Tuesday and Wiley, Colo., Friday.