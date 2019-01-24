Forty-five teams from 44 schools from five different states will all be competing in this weekend’s 61st annual Rocky Welton Invitational.

Like usual, the Welton will feature some of the nation’s best prep wrestlers. This year, however, might be one of the deepest pools of talent ever.

“This is going to be the biggest tournament that we’ve put on, and I truly believe it’s the deepest,” GCHS head coach Carlos Prieto said on Thursday, as he was putting the finishing touches on the tournament preparation. “We have some divisions that have multiple nationally ranked kids.”

Of the 44 schools bringing teams to the Welton, 20 schools are ranked in their respective state classes, including Garden City High School (No. 5 in Class 6A) and Scott City (No. 1 in 4A). The reigning team champions, Goddard, also return as the currently ranked No. 1 team in Class 5A.

“They’ve got a couple of kids missing from the lineup,” Prieto said of the Lions, “but they’ll be right there in the mix. The one team I wouldn’t count out is Canyon Randall (Texas).”

Canyon Randall is ranked No. 1 in Texas’ Class 5A, the state’s second-largest classification.

Prieto also mentioned Kearney (Neb.) as a contender, currently ranked No. 1 in Nebraska’s largest classification. Pomona, Colo., is No. 1 in Class 5A, Colorado’s largest classification.

“Pueblo East (Colo.) is one of the top teams in Colorado,” Prieto said. “They’ve got several kids who are ranked in the nation.”

None of the weight classes will be as hotly contest as 220 pounds, though, where three Kansas wrestlers ranked in the top 20 of nation will be competing, Prieto said.

Wyatt Hendrickson (Newton) is currently No. 3 at 195 pounds, but will be competing at 220, Prieto said, joins El Dorado’s Braden Morgan (No. 19 at 220) and St. James’ Cade Lautt (No. 18) in the division.

Ranked just behind Morgan in the Kansas state rankings at 220 is Scott City’s Kyle Sherwood.

“It’s going to be a fun battle for the top two, three spots,” Prieto said.

Adding to the depth is 11 of the 14 division winners from last year were underclassmen, and 10 are expected to return. The only one missing is the nation’s No. 1-ranked wrestler, Cohlton Schultz, whose school (Ponderosa, Colo.) did not return for this year’s tournament.

Regardless, all of this means a boatload of competition for the Buffaloes’ wrestlers.

“People ask me all the time, ‘why bring in such top competition, don’t you want to win your own tournament?’ Prieto said. “Yeah, it would be nice to win our tournament, but it’d be even nicer to win the tournament with this level of national talent.”

The Buffs boast seven wrestlers ranked in Kansas Class 6A, led by 132-pound junior Jacob Holt, who is No. 1. Silas Pineda is ranked No. 2 at 113 pounds and Fuji Chairez Is No. 2 at 285, behind Dodge City’s Evan Darville, who will be competing in the Welton, as well.

Ranked fifth at 145 is Elijahblu Hernandez, and then Diago Hernandez (120), Erik Dominguez (126) and Alex Rodriguez (195) are all ranked sixth in their respective classes.

“We’re shooting to place in the top six, and see where we land,” Prieto said.

Of area teams, Scott City boasts No. 1 at Class 4A’s 132 pounds, junior Justus McDaniel; No. 2 at 138, junior Kaden Wren; No. 4 at 145, senior Theron Tucker; No. 1 at 170, senior Wyatt Hayes; and Sherwood at 220.

Also in Class 4A, Ulysses’ Juan Urbina is No. 5 at 138, Jace Garrison is No. 6 at 195 and Ayston Perez is No. 5 at 285.

In Class 3-2-1A, Cimarron’s duo of Tate Seabolt (No. 4 at 160) and Dylan Newton (No. 4 at 182) lead the way. Holcomb’s Tanner Johnson is ranked No. 2 at 182, Lakin’s Hadley Panzer is No. 2 at 285 and Greeley County’s Kody Edwards is No. 6 at 285.

“It’s going to be a fun, fun tournament,” Prieto said.