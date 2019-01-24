Still no cigar for the Garden City Community College women’s basketball team.

Twice in the last 10 days, the Broncbusters have taken two of the top six or seven teams in the Jayhawk Conference to the absolute limit, pushing them for all 40 minutes. But both times, the Busters have fallen short of pulling off the upset, including Wednesday’s heartbreaking 71-67 loss to Pratt at Conestoga Arena.

“Very frustrating,” GCCC head coach Charinee Mitchell said, after her Busters fell to 10-10 overall and 5-6 in the KJCCC West. “It’s super frustrating, because of what I pride my program on — defense. We just didn’t have it.”

The Busters did lack defense early in the second half. After trailing 30-28 at the break, Pratt (14-5, 7-4) went on a quick 7-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game at that point.

“Defense, and then what is basketball,” Mitchell rhetorically asked. “You’ve got to make shots, and we had wide open looks we didn’t make — in our house. There’s no excuse for that.”

The Busters shot just 32.3 percent from the field (21 of 65) and made just 9-of-32 three-pointers (28.1 percent).

“I’d say 25 of them were wide open,” Mitchell said. “You can’t miss those shots.”

The Busters did make a trio of three-pointers in the final minute of play, pulling to within three of the visiting Beavers, but could not complete the miracle rally — close, but no cigar.

“We were in that game,” Mitchell said, “but we put ourselves in that situation (being forced to come back) because of early poor defense and missing those shots.”

On Jan. 14, the Busters had a late lead vs. No. 11 Seward County, before faltering in a 66-60 loss.

On Wednesday, the Busters did not lead in the second half, but they also did not fall out of striking distance, keeping themselves in the game behind Talia Roberts’ 19 second-half points and Jaleah Bellany’s 16 — and a few stops.

When the Beavers pulled ahead for their largest lead at 60-49 with 6:48 to go, it was Bellany who hit one of her two three-pointers, with an assist from Roberts. And when Pratt went back up 11 (63-52) with 3 minutes to play, it was Roberts who got a steal and a breakaway layup to cut the deficit back to single digits.

Then, Bellany was fouled on a three-pointer, and made all three free throws to make it 63-57. But over the next minute-and-a-half, the Busters missed four three-pointers, any one of which could have spark another Buster rally.

By the time Roberts got one to go the Busters needed that miracle. They came close when Bellany sunk one, and then Roberts made her third and final — on 13 attempts — with 16 seconds to go to make it 69-66.

But when the Busters could not deny the inbound pass, they were forced to send Pratt to the line, and Jazmin George calmly sunk both to seal the game.

Roberts finished with 23 points, and Bellany had 22. Pratt was led by Courtney Cleveland’s 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting.