Might not be able to tell by looking outside the last couple of weeks, but junior college baseball and softball season is right around the corner.

It might come as a surprise even for the Garden City Community College teams, considering neither has spent any time on their home diamonds, yet, thanks to the winter storms in recent weeks.

“The dirt and the weather lately have not been a good combination,” head coach Becky Gundy said as she enters her seventh year at the helm of the Busters.

Both teams are set to open their seasons on Feb. 2, with the softball team scheduled to play a doubleheader at Otero, Colo., and the baseball team is set to host Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College.

So it’d obviously be nice to get on their home fields, but it’s been a tall task.

“I’m not going to waste a lot of product, just to try to get the field ready for two or three days, and then have another storm or freezing rain and we’re starting over at square one,” head coach Chris Finnegan said as he enters his 14th season as skipper.

Both teams have been lucky to even get outside practices in at all, with the baseball team limited to four or five total, Finnegan said, and the softball team getting in a few more at the football practice fields.

The parallels don’t end there, as both teams will be young entering the 2019 season. The baseball team have seven sophomore returners, and the softball team just four.

A year ago, the baseball team went 26-29 and finished eighth in the KJCCC West (12-20). The softball team was 25-28 overall and finished fifth of eight teams in the KJCCC (12-16). This year, the softball Division I programs are split into divisions, a five-team West (Colby, Dodge City, Garden City, Northwest Kansas Tech and Seward County) and a five-team East (Barton, Butler, Hutchinson, Independence and Pratt).

Perhaps that youth, and last year’s results, led to the baseball team being picked seventh of Nine West teams in the preseason coaches poll this year, and the softball team was picked to finish fourth in the West.

Hutchinson was slotted in the top spot in the baseball West, while Seward County was picked to win the West in softball.

———

BASEBALL

KJCCC Coaches Poll

West Division

Team;Last year’s record

1. Hutchinson;39-22

2. Barton;47-15

3. Seward County;30-30

4. Colby;31-24

5. Butler;35-18

6. Cloud County;27-26

7. Garden City;26-29

8. Dodge City;33-23

9. Pratt;10-42

SOFTBALL

KJCCC Coaches Poll

West Division

Team;Last year’s record

1. Seward County;35-19

2. Colby;35-13

3. Dodge City;14-30

4. Garden City;24-26

5. NWK Tech;10-26