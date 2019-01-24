Garden City High School’s girls basketball team had no answer for Andover Central’s Brittany Harshaw Thursday night in the opener of the Newton Invitational.

Harshaw scored 26 points, including a pair of first-quarter three-pointers, as the Jaguars jumped out to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and cruised to the 52-38 win.

The Buffs (6-3) fall into Friday’s 4:45 p.m. consolation game vs. host Newton. Central advances to the 8:15 p.m. semifinal vs. Bishop Miege, which decimated Newton, 69-35, on Thursday.

Keyhana Turner led the Buffs with 11 points, Josie Calzonetti and Elyssa Salazar added seven. The Buffs trailed 33-21 at halftime and pulled within 38-32 entering the fourth quarter, but could not finish the comeback.

———

Garden City (6-3)

Calzonetti 3 1-2 7, Salazar 3 0-0 7, Tabor 1 0-0 2, Simmons 1 3-4 5, Turner 3 5-6 11, Rodriguez 2 1-2 6. Totals 13 10-14 38.

Andover Central (7-3)

Wilborn 3 0-0 8, Williams 1 0-0 2, Newfarmer 5 2-2 13, Boline 1 1-2 3, Harshaw 10 3-4 26. Totals 19 5-6 52.

Garden City;7;14;11;6;—;38

Andover Central;14;19;6;13;—;52

3-point goals: Garden City 2 (Salazar 1, Rodriguez 1), Andover Central 6 (Wilborn 2, Newfarmer 1, Harshaw 3).