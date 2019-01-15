Fans heading to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., for Sunday night's AFC championship game will need to bundle up, as temperatures at game time could well be in the single-digits — or even below zero.

The Chiefs-New England Patriots game is set to kick off around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The game is set for broadcast on CBS-TV, with the winner going to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Though still five days away, forecasters are saying Sunday's title tilt could be the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

Of course, it also will be the latest game ever played in the stadium's 47-year history, as Sunday marks the first time the Chiefs have been the hosts of an AFC title game at Arrowhead, which opened in 1972, two years after Kansas City's only Super Bowl triumph in January 1970, and last appearance in the Big Game.

Wind chill factors on Sunday could reach minus-20 degrees in the Topeka area, setting up a frigid day and night.

Regardless of how cold it gets on Sunday, it is highly doubtful the Chiefs' game will come close to the coldest game in NFL history. That distinction belongs to the 1967 NFL championship game in Green Bay, Wis., when the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17 in the Ice Bowl. The temperature at game time? Minus-13 degrees.

In the meantime, Topeka-area residents may need to be on the lookout for foggy conditions the next few days and a possible winter storm later in the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of northeast and north-central Kansas, including Marshall, Washington, Republic, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson counties.

Widespread visibilities of around or less than a quarter-mile are expected at times, according to the National Weather Service.

Poor visibility will create hazardous driving conditions, the weather service said. If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

A light wintry mix of precipitation is possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Minimal accumulations are expected.

Then, a strong storm system moves into the area on Friday, which may bring another round of moderate to heavy wintry precipitation and strong winds, the weather service said. Strong winds could to create bitterly cold wind chills Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Wind chill readings between 15 and 25 below zero are possible during this period.