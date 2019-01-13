The McPherson High School bowling team competed in their home opener at Starlite Lanes as they took on Cheney High School and Mulvane High School on Friday in a triangular match. Unfortunately for the Bullpup bowlers, Mulvane was victorious for both boys' and the girls' side.
During the boys' match, Mulvane scored a total of 2,362, while McPherson produced 2,242 and Cheney with 2,161.
Matt Stiggins was the top bowler for McPherson as he finished the day with 611. Blake Snyder had a 220 performance which put him at 576.
For the Girls, McPherson went head-to-head against Mulvane due to lack of depth on Cheney's team. Mulvane would outlast the Lady Pups 1,780-1,704. Birkley Schwartz bowled a 422, just shy from Kylee Busch's 412.
Next, up for McPherson, they will return to Starlite Lanes as they will take on Wichita Collegiate High School on Friday, Jan.18 at 3:30 p.m.
Results
MHS Boys Varsity
James Gesaman, 154-168-146-468
Dylan Krehbiel, 158-199-168-625
Tytin Goebel, 148-183-183-514
Matt Stiggins, 182-215-214-611
Jc Becker, 127-153-158-438
Blake Snyder, 220-158-198-576
MHS Boys JV
Blade Einfeldt, 120-176-101-397
Kyler Chapman, 167-141-127-435
Wyatt Eisenbarth, 153-143-486
Clayton Everhart, 151-146-180-477
Jared Armstrong, 208-158-174-541
Josh Bauers, 103-136-97-336
MHS Girls Varsity
Naomy Aguilar, 117-126-151-394
Birkley Schwartz, 257-153-112-422
Brooke Miller, 122-126-142-390
Heidi Allen, 152-110-131-393
Haylee Busch, 117-118-140-375
Kylee Busch, 94-164-154-412
MHS Girls JV
Madison French, 83-131-81-295
Alexis Southern, 115-127-95-337
Katie Dix, 69-123-131-323
Bridget Menke, 88-86-93-267
Alexis French, 91-83-75-249
Taylor Klamczynski, 99-83-92-274
