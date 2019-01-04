It was a tough six games for the McPherson High School boys basketball team, and it' going to get tougher for the Bullpups as they focus on league play and the McPherson Invitational, which is around the corner. Good thing for the Bullpups, they are going into the second half of the season on a three-game winning streak after a 0-3 start. Bullpups head coach Kurt Kinnamon is ready for the challenge.

"We're always looking forward to our tournament. That's a big part of our season. One of the goals we had is to win our tournament," Kinnamon said. "The next three games are going to be really important just because of seeding purposes, and so they are going to be offered bigger challenges."

First thing first, the Bullpups must get above .500 and will have the opportunity as they take on Circle High School this Friday at the Roundhouse. Circle, also 3-3, is also looking to get over .500 with a win over the Bullpups. Both teams are also 2-0 in their league going into Friday's matchup.

"Circle got a kid that can really score. I know Circle is going to zone us probably the whole game," Kinnamon said. "That will be something to take care of."

According to Kinnamon, the Bullpups are continuing to search their identity despite being on the winning edge. Kinnamon is pleased on how his team is performing, but still, have a long way to go.

"They are getting closer, but we have so far to go defensively, and just know where to be and know each other," Kinnamon said. At some point we need to know what we're expected to do, and I anticipate that coming up really soon."

Kinnamon has also been pleased by his younger pups for stepping up as bench players. It started with his two freshmen Seth Madron and Hayes Schmid in the first three games. Then Cooper Courtney stepped up in the last two games, along with Sam Pyle. They are gaining more experience and creating a longevity future for McPherson. Max Alexander has been leading the point guard position in his first year as a starter, and being the second-leading scorer. For Kinnamon, he wants to see more out of As his underclassmen in practice like he sees them during the game.

"They have been way better in games than they've been in practice," Kinnamon said. "If they would show me some of those things in practice that they showed what what they can do in games, their minutes would go up, and I think they need to understand the importance of brining it everyday in practice, and those guys aren't up to that spot yet. When they do, they will see that their minutes will go up, but I have been really pleased with them in their performance during games."

As for McPherson's top player, Jake Alexander, according to Kinnamon, he is still not at 100 percent but believes he is getting closer after dealing with an ankle injury in their second game against Andover Central. Kinnamon tries to make sure he does not overuse him as he is slowly but surely progressing while fighting through the injury.

"I would honestly say that he is 70 percent," Kinnamon said. "I just don't think he's there yet explosiveness wise. We even tried to limit him because at this point of time I almost feel that any day of the week we can get through without him aggravating it."

Tipoff for the McPherson-Circle game will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Roundhouse immediately after the girls game.

