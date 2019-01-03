VALLEY CENTER—Despite it being a time for family and holiday celebrations, the MAC Wrestling Club kept busy by sending a large contingent of wrestlers to Valley Center on Saturday, December 29 for the Valley Center Wrestling Tournament.

Four MAC wrestlers took gold for finishing first in their respective divisions, including Dalton Van Eaton, Colt Harlin, Julian Glover and Jase Fitzmorris. Six other brought home silver with second place finishes, while another five earned bronze for ending up third in their divisions.

One other MAC wrestler, Jaxon Chrislip, also competed over the weekend at the Kansas/Nebraska Throwdown at Republic County High School and placed second. Jaxon wrestled in the 10-under, 73 pound division.

Next up for the MAC Wrestling Club will be on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 5-6, in Goddard at the Young Guns Shootout Wrestling Tournament.

MAC Wrestling Club Individual Results:

At the Valley Center Wrestling Tournament:

1st Place: Dalton VanEaton at 6-under, 55-58 lbs. Open

Colt Harlin at 10-under, 95 lbs. B Open

Julian Glover at 12-under, 84 lbs. B Open

Jase Fitzmorris at 12-under, 115 lbs. B Open

2nd Place: Eli Reasoner at 8-under, 80 lbs. C Novice

Parker Hulvey at 10-under, 58 lbs. B Open

Noah Garcia at 10-under, 67 lbs. B Open

Colton Johnson at 10-under, 100 lbs. B Open

Eli Farley at 12-under, 120 lbs. A Open

Caden Burris at 14-under, 140 lbs. B Open

3rd Place: Reid Weber at 6-under, 43 lbs. A Novice

Carter Rinker at 8-under, 58 lbs. C Novice

Bryson VanEaton at 10-under, 82 lbs. A Open

Brayden Senecal at 10-under, 90 lbs. A Open

Asher Allen at 10-under, 95 lbs. A Open

4th Place: Reid Weber at 6-under, 43 lbs. D Novice

Gavin Williams at 8-under, 55 lbs. Open

Hayden Farley at 14-under, 100 lbs. Open

6th Place: Brady Rinker at 10-under, 70 lbs. Open

