BASKETBALL

College men

BIG 12

Games Wednesday

No. 11 Texas Tech at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

No. 25 Oklahoma at No. 5 Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KWIC (99.3)

Texas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPNU, WIBW (580)

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPNN

AAC

Game Thursday

Wichita State at Memphis, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

MIAA

Games Thursday

Fort Hays State at Central Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburg State at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Southern at Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Western at Central Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Missouri at Northeastern State, 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Kearney at Southwest Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Games Wednesday



Kansas State at No. 25 Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., WIBW-FM (104.9)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at No. 13 Texas, 7 p.m.

MIAA

Games Thursday

Fort Hays State at Central Missouri, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburg State at Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Kearney at Southwest Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Missouri Western at Central Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Northwest Missouri at Northeastern State, 5:30 p.m.

Missouri Southern at Lindenwood, 5:30 p.m.