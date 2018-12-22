Jeremy NelsonMcPherson College Athletics

Saturday

Dec 22, 2018 at 12:27 AM


Recently, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released their 2018 Fall Sports Daktronics Scholar Athletes. To be eligible, a student athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, be a junior or above in academic status, and have been at the current institution for at least two years as a non-transfer, or one full year as a transfer student.
This fall, McPherson College had 19 fall athletes recognized as NAIA Daktronics Scholar Athletes. Listed below are the fall sports and the athletes honored.

Men's Cross Country
Jesse Freeman
Albert Wegener

Women's Cross Country
Rachel Foreman
LeaAnn Myers
Samantha Nelson

Men's Soccer
Christopher Kelly
Lionel Ibonga

Women's Soccer
Juliana Munoz
Alexis Lynn
Ashley Jensen

Volleyball
Kaitlyn Heinis
Jamie Siess
Jessica Lane
Rianne Richard

Football
Dominic DeLuca
Bryce Snodgrass
Jacob Tiernan
Armond McCray
Rinaldo Gagino