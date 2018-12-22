Recently, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released their 2018 Fall Sports Daktronics Scholar Athletes. To be eligible, a student athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, be a junior or above in academic status, and have been at the current institution for at least two years as a non-transfer, or one full year as a transfer student.
This fall, McPherson College had 19 fall athletes recognized as NAIA Daktronics Scholar Athletes. Listed below are the fall sports and the athletes honored.
Men's Cross Country
Jesse Freeman
Albert Wegener
Women's Cross Country
Rachel Foreman
LeaAnn Myers
Samantha Nelson
Men's Soccer
Christopher Kelly
Lionel Ibonga
Women's Soccer
Juliana Munoz
Alexis Lynn
Ashley Jensen
Volleyball
Kaitlyn Heinis
Jamie Siess
Jessica Lane
Rianne Richard
Football
Dominic DeLuca
Bryce Snodgrass
Jacob Tiernan
Armond McCray
Rinaldo Gagino