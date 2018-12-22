Recently, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released their 2018 Fall Sports Daktronics Scholar Athletes. To be eligible, a student athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, be a junior or above in academic status, and have been at the current institution for at least two years as a non-transfer, or one full year as a transfer student.

This fall, McPherson College had 19 fall athletes recognized as NAIA Daktronics Scholar Athletes. Listed below are the fall sports and the athletes honored.



Men's Cross Country

Jesse Freeman

Albert Wegener



Women's Cross Country

Rachel Foreman

LeaAnn Myers

Samantha Nelson



Men's Soccer

Christopher Kelly

Lionel Ibonga



Women's Soccer

Juliana Munoz

Alexis Lynn

Ashley Jensen



Volleyball

Kaitlyn Heinis

Jamie Siess

Jessica Lane

Rianne Richard



Football

Dominic DeLuca

Bryce Snodgrass

Jacob Tiernan

Armond McCray

Rinaldo Gagino