PRATT—It was a night of excitement before the holiday break for both the Little River boys and girls basketball teams as they both scored victories over Attica on the road playing in Pratt. The excitement being that the Lady Skins scored a 46-37 win over a previously unbeaten Attica team, while the Redskin boys fought back from a sizable deficit to gain a three-point, 76-73 win over Attica in overtime.

Little River boys prevail in overtime

Up until the fourth quarter it looked as if the Little River boys were going to head into the holiday break with a sizable loss as the Redskins were down by 11 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 39-25 going into the halftime break. Little River was only able to cut into the Attica lead by two points in the third quarter, sending them into the final eight minutes of play trailing by 12 at 51-39.

In the fourth quarter the Redskins broke open the offense, scoring 25 points while the defense held Attica to just 13 which in turn left the two teams tied at 64-64 at the end of regulation play. It took just the equal to a three-point goal for Little River in the overtime as they outscored the host team 12-9 and gained the three-point, 76-73 victory.

With the victory, the Redskins will head into the holiday break at 6-2. The Little River boys will now be off to rest and practice until Friday, Jan.4 when they will begin the back end of their 2018-19 schedule with a home matchup against Elyria Christian.

One of the toughest obstacles for the Redskins to overcome was the struggle of ace senior, Jace Garrison, who only managed to score five points on the night while connecting on just two-of-ten shots. What was good was that younger brother Jayden Garrison had a huge game by leading the offense with 23 points, which included hitting on five-of-six shots from beyond the three-point arc, while also taking command in the paint and getting a double-double with 11 rebounds. Also picking up the scoring was Graham Stephens who put 16 points in the scorebook, Trey Rolfs with 13 and Matt Dougherty chipping in 11.

As cold as Jace Garrison had for the night shooting, Stephens, Dougherty and Rolfs made up for it as Stephens hit six-for-eight from the field including three-of-four from the three-point line, Dougherty was five-of-six from the field and Rolfs connected for six-of-eleven.

Lady Skins score win over Attica

Strong first and fourth quarters propelled the Little River girls basketball team to a 46-37 victory over Attica on the road Thursday in Pratt. The loss was the first of the season for the Attica girls.

With the victory, the Lady Skins close out their pre-holiday schedule with a 5-3 record and will not return to the court until Friday, January 4 when they will host Elyria Christian.

After the first quarter of action, Little River held a five-point, 18-13 advantage, but when both teams struggled scoring in the second quarter their lead was just four at 23-19 when they broke for the halftime break. Another low scoring quarter began the second half with the Lady Skins gaining a bit more of an edge at 32-24 heading into the final quarter when they held Attica off to take the final nine-point win.

“It’s always good to go into a break with a win,” Lady Skin Head Coach Trey Look said. “I was a little worried that we would come out slow since playing on Thursday, in a different gym and against a team we’ve never seen before. Just the opposite, the girls were ready to play. We talked about how we needed to rebound well tonight against their bigs and push the ball, and that’s what we did. Our rebounding and hitting clutch free throws late is what got us the win.”

Little River had much success from the three-point arc as the girls hit four-of-eight for 50 percent, while they struggled from the inside the arc by hitting just 33 percent. The LadySkins controlled the boards by out rebounding Attica 28-17.

Kaylee Zimmerman led Little River on offense with 13 points, while Emma McBride also hit for double digits with 11. Zimmerman and McBride supplied all four of the three-point shots made in the game. Zimmerman also led the team in rebounds with seven.

Coach Look concluded his post-game reflections by saying, “Jaylie Bergkamp and Emma Wright played tremendous defense tonight against their good guard. We were under sized but didn’t play that way. Now we rest and get ready for the second half of our season.”

