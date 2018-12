BASKETBALL

College men

BIG 12

Results Tuesday

No. 1 Kansas 89, South Dakota 53

Stephen F. Austin 59, Baylor 58

Oklahoma 83, Creighton 70

Game Wednesday

Southern Miss at Kansas State, 7 p.m., FSKC, ESPN3 (online), WIBW (580)

AAC

Game Wednesday

Oral Roberts at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN3 (online)

MIAA

Results Tuesday

Northwest Missouri 85, Texas A&M 46

Washburn 96, Indianapolis 81

Hastings 87, Nebraska-Kearney 83

Central Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma Baptist 72

West Texas A&M vs. Pittsburg State at Las Vegas, late

College women

BIG 12

Results Tuesday

West Virginia 72, Morgan State 37

Texas Tech 76, Southern 58

Games Wednesday

Kansas vs. Washington State, 4:30 p.m., at Las Vegas, KMAJ (1440)

Prairie View A&M at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 UConn at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., FS1

AAC

Game Wednesday

Northwestern vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m., at Las Vegas

MIAA

Results Tuesday

Washburn 88, Embry-Riddle 61

Emporia State 67, Puerto-Rico Bayamon 38

Central Oklahoma 74, Southern Nazarene 65

Texas A&M-Commerce 76, Northeastern State 54

Lincoln 73, Upper Iowa 48

Central Missouri 74, Southern Indiana 71

St. Edward's vs. Pittsburg State at Las Vegas, late

Games Wednesday

Illinois-Springfield at Missouri Southern, 2 p.m.

Newman at Missouri Western, 5:30 p.m.

Quincy at Northwest Missouri, 6 p.m.