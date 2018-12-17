A 21-2 run in the final 8:20 of Saturday’s contest gives the Ottawa University women’s basketball team its first winning streak of the season. The Lady Braves (4-9, 4-5 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) rallied past visiting York College 59-50 to win their second straight game heading into winter break.

OU shot a dismal 7-33 in the first half and trailed by as many as 13 points in that span. When it came crunch time, however, the Braves delivered.

York’s Ciara Williams hit a shot at the 9:07 mark in the final period to put the Lady Panthers up 10 (48-38). From there, Ottawa put the ball in the hands of freshman forward Mariah Grizzle, who scored nine points in the quarter ­— including a huge three that gave the home team its first lead since the opening period.

Amaia Diez scored for York with 1:09 left to make it 53-50 Braves. She put up another shot inside with 14 seconds left, but OU’s Jordann Nachbar was there for the block and Katlyn Hughes, junior guard, snagged the ball. Hughes hit both of her free throws on the subsequent foul to ice the win.

Grizzle finished with 22 points to lead all scorers. She shot 8-12 from the field. Nachbar came close to a double-double with 11 boards and eight points. Williams led York with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Ottawa plays Dec. 30 against Johnson County Community College in a scrimmage. The team is back in conference action 5 p.m. Jan. 2 when it hosts McPherson College (8-7, 3-7 KCAC).

Ottawa (59) — Grizzle 22, Kramer 10, Hughes 9, Nachbar 8, Vaughn 7, Rose 2, Hendricks 1.

York (50) — Willams 14, Diez 12, Thomsen 7, Traver 7, Fike 4, Shelbourn 2, Pittman 2, Lopez 2.