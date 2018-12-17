Cyclone prep wrestling capped off December with a good showing at its home tournament. While OHS wasn’t in the running for the championship, the team finished 3-2 Saturday in the dual tourney with a number of strong performances.

Senior Bret Ferguson and freshman Collin Creach both continued their stellar seasons by going 5-0 in their respective weight classes. Ferguson won four of his five matches by pin while also edging out a 6-5 decision against Prairie View’s Sam Chambers. Creach pinned three of his five opponents with wins over Pittsburg’s Antonio Ortiz coming by technical flal 16-1 and over Piper’s Tyson Lanter coming by major decision 12-1.

“Overall, I’ve seen a lot of good leadership from the team,” Dalton Weidl, OHS head wrestling coach, said. “We are doing what we are supposed to and working hard. That is all I can really ask for. The young guys are stepping up and the older guys are being leaders.”

Ottawa split its pool matches, falling to Prairie View 43-25 and defeating Pittsburg 42-36. Bonner Springs bested the Cyclones in the opening consolation match 45-33 and that was the last loss for the team. OHS bounced back with wins over Highland Park 63-18 and Piper 58-24.

The team returns from winter break Jan. 5 to compete at the Bonner Springs Invitational.

OTTAWA DUAL TOURNAMENT (OHS Results)

Pool matches

Prairie View def. Ottawa 43-25

Ottawa def. Pittsburg 42-36

Consolation matches

Bonner Springs def. Ottawa 45-33

Ottawa def. Highland Park 63-18

Ottawa def. Piper 58-24

Individual results

106 - Zach Cunningham 0-3

113 - Robert Crooks 1-4

120 - Richard Blevins 2-1

126 - Collin Creach 5-0

132 - Kael Lane 3-1

138 - Justine Kennington 1-1

145 - Peyton Lee 1-3

152 - Gabe Setters 0-4

160 - Cade Sammons 0-2

170 - Daidrien Aho 3-2

182 - Tucker Mace 3-1

195 - Bret Ferguson 5-0

220 - Antonio Espinosa 2-2

285 - Jared Ferguson 1-2