If you read "Insight" regularly you’ll know the man who started this column back in the late ‘70s, John Schlageck, retired from Kansas Farm Bureau in January.

Filling the shoes of someone who’s lived and breathed telling the story of agriculture for 45 years is no easy feat. And to be honest, there’s no replacement for the way John weaves a story and leaves you wanting to read more.

As with all things in life though, they change and evolve. We know people look forward to reading Insight, and even though it will be different from what it was, we want to continue the tradition.

For a time, we will have guest writers sharing viewpoints from the farm. We’re excited to showcase different voices from across the state. Each of the writers brings a different viewpoint and experience of farm and rural life. We hope you will enjoy this change of pace.

Let us introduce our "Insight" columnists.

• Kim Baldwin. Originally a native of New Mexico, Kim has a unique career background as a teacher and a television news professional for PBS and NBC affiliates. She moved to Kansas to marry her husband, Adam, in 2010. With their children, Banks and Isannah, the family raises wheat, corn, soybeans, grain sorghum and popcorn on their McPherson County farm. Kim teaches English and journalism and serves as the Inman FFA assistant sponsor at Inman Junior/Senior High School.

• Glenn Brunkow. Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County and serves on the Kansas Farm Bureau board of directors. When he’s not working on the farm and ranch, he writes his own weekly column called Dust on the Dashboard. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time.

• Jackie Mundt. Jackie grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and now calls Pratt County home. She and her significant other live on an irrigated and dry-land crop and cattle farm in Preston. She’s lived and worked in large cities and today chooses to call rural Kansas home. When she’s not on the farm or mentoring students, she is the communications and Marketing manager for Kanza Cooperative Association.

Kim, Glenn and Jackie have made the decision to build a life in the Wheat State. And just like the 30,000 other farm and ranch families who call Kansas Farm Bureau their farm organization, they have decided to live and work in rural Kansas. We think their thoughts, feelings and experiences will resonate with many of our readers.

Thank you for your past support of "Insight," and we hope you continue to join us on this journey.

"Insight" is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.