Clashes over taxes and spending are under way in the Kansas Statehouse.

Gov. Laura Kelly unveiled a judicious budget proposal, but that won’t erase debate, negotiations and tough decision-making that are hallmarks of the legislative process.

Paying for initiatives needed now won’t be without pain. Kelly’s plan to extend the time to fully fund the state pension system (KPERS), currently with a nearly $9 billion unfunded liability, needs to be debated. There is merit to the proposal, but some see the strategy as both costly and risky.

Even with a projected $900 million surplus, policymakers must be careful in a state that took on unprecedented debt to offset reckless income-tax cuts of 2012. Plus, a recession looms.

As legislators work toward a fiscally sound and responsible budget, priorities have to be addressed.

Vulnerable Kansans need help. The governor’s budget includes $14 million for the state’s cost under the federal Affordable Care Act to expand Medicaid (KanCare) coverage to some 150,000 low-income Kansans, and also help buoy financially strapped rural hospitals.

Far-right opponents should abandon shortsighted resistance to anything related to the ACA (also known as Obamacare), and accept federal funding now covering 90 percent of the cost, as most states have done. The Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic governor should strive for an approach that fits Kansas.

Stepped-up protections for at-risk children cannot wait. With the state’s foster care system in turmoil, the governor proposed about $11 million in state spending for 55 new child welfare workers and better efforts to keep families together.

On school finance, the Legislature can end ongoing litigation over K-12 public school funding. Last year, lawmakers’ plan for $500-plus million over five years was close to passing the constitutional test of adequacy. A $90 million inflation bump annually should get the job done.

Talk of a constitutional amendment to rein in the Kansas Supreme Court is politically motivated and needs to end. Smaller, rural school districts in particular would lose without court review to ensure they receive adequate and fair funding.

On taxes, proposed change materialized in short order.

With the state’s financial situation still fragile — and January tax receipts lower than anticipated — lawmakers must be cautious with tax policy. Still, ultraconservative Senate President Susan Wagle rushed a bill reminiscent of previous tax cuts for corporate interests she supported that created economic chaos in recent years.

Eyeing a possible U.S. Senate run, Wagle boldly created a new tax committee, made herself chairwoman and advanced a bill addressing changes in federal tax code that eliminated some Kansans’ ability to itemize states taxes, resulting in more revenue for the state.

Wagle’s proposal included $137 million in savings to multinational corporations and $54 million to individuals, but there’s troubling uncertainty over the cost to the state. For now, however, splitting the “windfall” bill into separate parts for corporations and individuals would let legislators consider the greater need in relief for individual taxpayers.

Also on taxes, every lawmaker should want to lower a sales tax on food that’s among the highest in the nation.

Further remedying Kansas’ fiscal health and repairing damage to core services won’t be easy. By being thoughtful — and putting pragmatism above politics — lawmakers can help the state move forward.

GateHouse Kansas