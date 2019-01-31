According to the National Center for State Courts judicial salary rankings in 2014, Kansas General Jurisdiction was ranked 48th at $120,037, just above Oregon, New Mexico and Montana.

By 2018, Kansas was dead last at $125,499. Montana made tremendous strides in trial judge pay, rising to $132,558. Oregon made the most gain and rose to 36th, with pay up to $142,136. New Mexico made modest increases and remains at 49th. Nebraska is 21st, Colorado 15th and Missouri 34th.

In 2010, the first year of the Sam Brownback administration, the mantra was a "march to zero." It was an economic experiment that proved disastrous. What was clear was the march to zero increases in judicial compensation for trial judges. As the NCSC reported in 2012, only nine states raised trial judge pay from 2010 to 2012. Kansas was no exception. It spiraled to last over the next six years. The reason? A wrongly inspired Legislature thinking that strangling judicial pay would sway the court over school funding.

The State of Washington, like Kansas, has had a long and extended bout between its Legislature and courts regarding the state constitutionally mandated funding for schools. However, its Legislature saw fit to inspire judges with adequate compensation for service to the judicial branch. During the "litigation years" in Washington (2014-18), it raised its trial court judge pay rank from 17th to 14th. This reflects the will of its people to require adequate fund pay for trial judges, even in the face of a tempest over school funding.

The Supreme Court of the State of Washington went so far as to hold its Legislature in contempt to the tune of $100,000 per day, payable to the School Fund. Our Kansas Supreme Court has avoided the contempt remedy and instead, deferred to the Legislature to correct the wrongly created, illegal and unconstitutional legislation. But instead of attempting to starve the judicial branch, the Washington Legislature has increased its positive position in attracting the best and brightest to its payroll by maintaining adequate pay.

The Kansas House currenlty has no pending bills to raise judicial pay. Gov. Laura Kelly's budget requests a modest increase. The Supreme Court’s budget requests will go through the same channels as the previous years. With an increase of "right wing conservatives" in the House, there may be inadequate votes to make any meaningful movement in judicial pay, especially at the trial court level.

Our Kansas Senate has a special committee on windfall from federal tax law, and the House a special committee on rural issues, but neither house seems to give a hoot about being dead last in trial judge pay. It is shameful. The Legislature talks about $50 million to $75 million of windfall revenue. The Senate president doesn’t get it. Apparently new leadership in the House is blind to the fact that they are the cause of our state being last in trial court pay.

These are our trial judges, with doctorate degrees, serving in the public eye and making the least amount of money in the country. How long do we expect to maintain the public trust in our courts when the Legislature purposefully discourages the opportunity to enhance public service?

It is high time for our people to rise to the occasion and make this single issue the government issue of 2019. We don’t want to be last. We may not be able to afford to be first, but we can do better than last.

The richest of the rich use our courts the most. They utilize the best and brightest attorneys money can buy. Justice requires that the arbiter, decider and administrator of justice be bright, articulate and successful. Ask yourself this question: Which successful lawyer are we going to encourage to serve on our trial court benches all across this great state when the Legislature shows its disdain for justice and allows this awful cycle to continue?

Make yourselves known to your legislators. Their directory is published online. They come home for Legislative Coffees. Most importantly, be involved and care. I, for one, didn’t play for a participation ribbon. I think we need to move from last in the nation. The will to do so must come from you. The current legislative leadership is intentionally missing the point. Perhaps they are satisfied with a participation ribbon.

Further, the wisdom in creating an atmosphere of judicial restraint comes not by handing out participation ribbons, but trophies of recognition — recognition that a strong and independent, well-funded and well-paid judiciary is in the state’s best interest.

To the Legislature of the State of Kansas, get to work, and don’t finish last.

Gerald Schultz is a Garden City attorney. He recently was elected as the 1st Congressional District representative to the Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission.