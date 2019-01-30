A bill before a committee in the Kansas Legislature would ban insurance discrimination against living organ donors. The bill is common-sense legislation that makes sense for Kansans as a way to protect organ donors and encourage donation.

More than 100,000 Americans are on waiting lists for organ transplants, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and more than 6,000 annually will receive an organ from a living donor. Most living donors donate a kidney or part of a liver to a family member or unknown recipient. Living donors are true heroes, selflessly choosing to save another person’s life.

Choosing to be a living donor is not without risk. Donating an organ is a major surgical procedure with accompanying risk of injury, but most donors have few long-term health consequences from donation. Since living organ donors must undergo rigorous health screenings, the National Kidney Foundation reports they tend to be more healthy than the general population before surgery, and years later.

Long-term data on their health is limited. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is in the midst of a study of living donors as they age, to fully assess the risk of donation.

Unfortunately, living donors also risk difficulty finding life, disability, or medical insurance coverage at the same level they would have otherwise. Their status as organ donors alone may be used to deny or reduce coverage. Multiple states and the federal government are considering legislation to ban discrimination against otherwise healthy living donors solely because of their status as donors. Idaho became the first state to pass such legislation last year.

The legislation has benefits beyond financial security for living donors. Advocates believe it could help encourage more donations by removing financial barriers to donation. Organ donations save lives, and save the health care system significant resources. Medicare spends, on average, $87,000 each year per dialysis patient and less than half that amount on a transplant patient.

In her testimony before the House Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee, kidney donor Sue Hendon said, “Let potential donors know beyond any doubt that donating to save the life of a Kansan will not cause economic hardship.”

For the hundreds of Kansans waiting for an organ transplant, change cannot come soon enough.

