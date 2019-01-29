While secretary of state, Kris Kobach strayed well outside the duties of his office — and at taxpayer expense.

Starting in 2011, Kobach launched a vigorous nationwide crusade devoted to tackling voter fraud, even though it’s a nonexistent problem. Under the guise of immigrants here illegally voting in droves, the ultraconservative pushed Voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements that made Kansas a model of voter suppression, with tens of thousands of prospective voters deterred in subsequent elections.

Kobach worked overtime to draw more attention to his bogus voter fraud initiatives and power his own interest in higher office without regard for the cost to Kansas, financially or otherwise.

The latest example came in his botched attempt to represent the state in court over a law he championed that required people to provide proof of citizenship in order to register to vote. The law was deemed unconstitutional.

Kobach chose to defend the law in court, a task that should have been handled by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The fallout was shameful.

Multiple missteps led to Kobach being ordered to take continuing legal education. He let the state cover his $359 refresher course and a related $1,000 fine for contempt of court. Pending appeal, the secretary of state’s office also was ordered to pay $26,000 in legal fees of the American Civil Liberties Union for its work on the contempt charge.

Then there’s the ongoing cost over the years of Kobach’s attempt to enact laws designed to suppress the vote that saw him spend inordinate time traveling nationwide on the taxpayer’s dime. He argued the extra expense paid by Kansans was justified — a truly arrogant stand, especially while state finances were in disarray because of reckless income-tax cuts he endorsed alongside other ultraconservatives.

And in his recent and failed run for governor against Democrat Laura Kelly, Kobach hypocritically vowed to cut state spending after sticking taxpayers with bills he should have paid.

Kansans deserve to know the full toll of Kobach’s self-serving political maneuvers while secretary of state.

Undeterred, he’s even considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Pat Roberts.

Enough is enough. Kansans who’ve already paid dearly for Kobach’s antics have no cause to support still more of the same.

GateHouse Kansas